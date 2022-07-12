Virginia non-profit launches innovative video course--"TheSexTalk.com"--to equip parents to talk to their kids about sex and pornography

"Parents can feel lost talking to their kids about sex, so we created a video course to help them have a clear, confident, and ongoing sex talk. TheSexTalk.com™ is your one-stop-shop for everything you need to start the talk!"-Nick Liberto (Executive Director)

LYNCHBURG, Va., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time when most children learn about sex online, parents need more than ever to know the dangers of exposure and what might happen if they don't give their kids a healthy understanding of their bodies, their desires, and sex. "The Talk" is about so much more than biology. Proven Ministries, a non-profit that promotes sexual integrity, wants to empower parents to become the primary sex educator and coach for their kids—whether they are asking about something they saw online, a conversation they heard at school, or a crush they have on a classmate. Their game-changing new resource TheSexTalk.com is a video course designed to equip parents to have these ongoing conversations with their kids about sex and pornography.