Virginia Students to Speak with NASA Astronauts Aboard Space Station

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The next generation of explorers in Virginia will have an opportunity to talk live with a NASA astronaut aboard the International Space Station. The Earth-to-space call will air live on NASA television and the agency's website.

Nick Hague will answer questions from young space enthusiasts from local schools and youth organizations in the Norfolk, Virginia, area at 1:15 p.m. EDT Friday, Aug. 9. The event will take place at Slover Library, 235 East Plume St., Norfolk.

Media interested in covering should contact Martha Han at martha.han@norfolk.gov or 757-431-7448. Slover Library is hosting the event in collaboration with the Space Science Institute and its National Center for Interactive Learning. Remote audiences across the nation will gather in local libraries to watch the question-and-answer session. These libraries partnered with the STAR Library Network as part of celebrating the summer reading program "Universe of Stories."

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance and interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites.

Through NASA's Artemis program, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon by 2024 and then on to Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

Learn more about America's Moon to Mars exploration approach at:

https://www.nasa.gov/topics/moon-to-mars

Follow the astronauts on social media at:

https://www.twitter.com/NASA_astronauts

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

SOURCE NASA

