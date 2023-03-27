VIRGINIA TECH TESTS SAFR SPORTS PROTECH HELMET COVER, ORDERS 110 FOR FOOTBALL TEAM

CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This past December, SAFR Sports teamed with Virginia Tech's Helmet Lab to test their latest ProTech helmet cover models on popular 5-Star football helmets. After more than 320 tests conducted over three days of research, the results were impressive – in fact, by adding a SAFR ProTech, the risk of concussion scores were reduced by as much as to 77%.

Virgina Tech's Helmet Lab, considered the 'Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval' when it comes to helmet testing, has been providing consumers with unbiased information on helmet safety since 2011. The helmet star rating system is led by Dr. Stefan Duma, who revolutionized the field of concussion biomechanics and head injury research.

Once Dr. Duma saw the results of SAFR ProTech, he reached out to Mike Goforth, Virginia Tech's Associate Athletic Director for Sports Medicine, and shared SAFR's technology and testing data. Committed to creating the safest environment for their players, Goforth, along with Head Football Athletic Trainer Brett Griesemer and Head Football Coach Brent Pry, immediately ordered 110 ProTechs for the upcoming season.

"We saw the potential of the ProTech helmet cover from a practical standpoint early on, but once we received the information from Dr. Duma and his staff from the Lab it was a no-brainer to get ProTechs on our football players. With the support from our coaching staff and administration we were able to move quickly to get them ordered from SAFR Sports and get the players equipped," said Griesemer.

ProTechs are customizable to any school's helmet color and model. Additionally, they are approved for game play and manufactured in the United States. SAFR Sports President & CEO John Zeglinski said, "We applaud Virginia Tech's initiative to protect their student athletes and are excited to partner with their outstanding football program. The Helmet Lab test results validate our efforts to make football safer."

For more information on test results, visit safrsports.com.

