Virginia Toasts the 33rd Annual Wine Month in October

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virginia Wine Board invites Virginia Wine lovers from across the Commonwealth and the U.S. to celebrate the start of Virginia Wine Month with a toast. Each October, 300+ wineries in the state harvest their grapes and get to work in their cellars to craft the next vintage of Virginia Wine. Following safety guidelines and offering a variety of distanced options, festivities are planned throughout the month, including several Harvest Party celebrations set to take place on October 16.

"We're excited to kick off another Virginia Wine Month and celebrate the winemakers, the world-class wines and the supporters that have ensured our industry continues to thrive, even through a pandemic," said Kirk Wiles, chairman of the Virginia Wine Board. "Take advantage of this magical time in Virginia Wine Country—try something new, follow wherever the road takes you and join in celebrations happening across the state."

Harvest Party is a day where people in the city, the country and on the shore gather to toast the richness of the region and celebrate the bounty of Virginia-grown food and wine. Special dinners highlighting Virginia chefs, intimate tastings with winemakers and events hosted in the vineyards add local color to already scenic Virginia Wine Country throughout the weekend of October 16.

From events to popular bundles featuring Virginia wines and local artisanal foods to accommodation packages at luxury inns across the state, Virginia Wine Month celebrates the partnerships and local support that makes Virginia Wine flourish. Complete Harvest Party event listings and offering details can be found here.

Featured restaurant and retail partners are connecting Virginia Wine lovers with local favorites all month long, including Arrowine, Crystal City Wine Shop, L'Augerge Provencale, The Apple House, The Virginia Farmhouse and Once Upon a Vine. Stock up and plan your own Harvest Party at home with local-inspired recipes, wine and food pairings and more, here.

Find more information and ways to participate at virginiawinemonth.org.

About Virginia Wine Month

As the oldest wine month in the country, Virginia Wine Month attracts thousands of tourists to the region. Consistently ranked within the top ten wine regions in the U.S., Virginia Wine generates an estimated $1.37 billion in economic impact and 8,200+ jobs for the Commonwealth. To learn more about Virginia Wine, visit virginiawine.org.

