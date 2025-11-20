Virginia Transformer to Expand Georgia Transformer Plant in Rincon, Ga., To Further Bolster #1 Position in the Industry and Shortest Lead Times

ROANOKE, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Transformer today announced it will expand its Rincon, Georgia large power transformer production beginning in January 2026 to further bolster its place as the largest transformer manufacturer in North America and strengthen its long-held position of having the shortest lead times for its customers.

The expansion project will entail vertical winding machines, core building machinery, on-site material handling and supply chain systems, new Vapor Phase Drying equipment, transformer prep area, and increased employee parking at the facility. The company expects to add 400 additional jobs and increase production capability at the plant by approximately 70 percent upon completion of the project in one year.

"Virginia Transformer is the largest U.S.-owned producer of power transformers in North America, and we've been able to grow the past 50-plus years through an unwavering focus on delivering for our customers," said Prabhat Jain, Virginia Transformer CEO. "This is the latest in a series of expansion investments at this large power facility since it became part of our company in 2014," added Jain.

"We are known throughout the industry for being an engineering company that makes premium quality transformers with the shortest lead times. This investment for our customers will further underscore that position, and we plan to continue to grow even further to serve our customers," said Jain.

The Georgia Transformer plant today is a state-of-the-art, 250,000-square-foot facility that produces power transformers ranging from 30 MVA to 500 MVA, up to 525 kV, with the shortest lead times in the industry. The facility, which became part of Virginia Transformer in 2014, has a controlled environment to ensure optimal pressure, humidity, and temperature for insulation materials and other critical parts used in the transformer manufacturing process and comfort of the technical work force. The plant is ISO 9001:2015 certified.

Applications for positions in operations, maintenance, assembly and other areas are being accepted now at Rincon Jobs on Indeed.

The Georgia Transformer plant (GTC) serves a diverse clientele across utilities, Data Centers, renewable energy, industrial, mining, oil and gas, commercial, institutional, specialty, and export markets. GTC is committed to delivering high-quality, reliable products with a focus on continuous improvement and sustainable growth.

For more information, visit www.vatransformer.com.

SOURCE Virginia Transformer