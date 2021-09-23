Virginia Wesleyan's Online Initiative Boosts Textbook Affordability

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Wesleyan, a private, non-profit university in Norfolk, today announced the launch of a new initiative that will enable thousands of college students to access textbooks and course materials at a dramatically lower price. Through a collaboration with course content platform Akademos , the university will boost college affordability and student success by offering students access to all required textbooks and course materials through a new online bookstore operation.

"At a time when many students and families are still experiencing financial hardship during the recovery from COVID-19, we need to use every tool at our disposal to remove barriers to college access and affordability," said Scott D. Miller, president of Virginia Wesleyan University. "This is about expanding access to more affordable digital, hard copy and open educational resources that will enable our students' financial aid dollars to go farther—and create new pathways to college access and success."

Nationally, rising textbook costs continue to be a major cost driver for the overall cost of a college education, outstripping the cost of most other consumer goods, adjusted for inflation. Students at Virginia Wesleyan will now be able to access a competitive marketplace for course content purchasing and a single location where students can locate textbooks and other required course materials.

The shift to more affordable and accessible academic resources is the latest in an effort to curb college costs by colleges in Virginia, a state well-known for its focus on college affordability. In addition, 64% of students enrolled in Virginia private colleges have an average family income of less than $100,000, and 45% are recipients of federal Pell grants for low-income students.

With the integration of Akademos' course content platform, faculty and administrators at the participating colleges will benefit from a suite of analytics and tools designed to better track student engagement with course-level content and use data to support student success.

"Private, non-profit institutions in Virginia have long recognized the importance of college affordability and made decisions to prioritize access for students from a range of income backgrounds—and this initiative is an extension of that long-term commitment to affordability at institutions like Virginia Wesleyan," said Raj Kaji, CEO of Akademos. "Offering students greater flexibility will not only enable students to access course materials at a more competitive and often significantly lower price—but also equip faculty and university administrators with powerful insights around curriculum and student engagement."

About Virginia Wesleyan University:

Virginia Wesleyan University (vwu.edu) is Coastal Virginia's premier university of the liberal arts and sciences. Situated on a 300-acre park-like campus in Virginia Beach, the University annually enrolls approximately 1,600 students in undergraduate, graduate, and online programs. Undergraduate degrees include a Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and Bachelor of Social Work with 39 majors, 31 minors, and 19 pre-professional tracks. Graduate degrees include a Master of Business Administration, Master of Education, and a Master of Arts in Education. Students thrive in average class sizes of 15 and through experiential learning, high-impact leadership, and career development programs. More than 90 percent of Wesleyan's new graduates are employed or enrolled in graduate school within one year of graduation. The state-of-the-art Greer Environmental Sciences Center, the Susan S. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center, Chesapeake Bay Academy, Tidewater Collegiate Academy, and other outstanding facilities and programs serve a vibrant campus community and regional partners in education. As a learning community located in the rich and unique ecosystems of Coastal Virginia and the Chesapeake Bay watershed, VWU is committed to promoting and developing the next generation of environmental stewards. The ongoing sustainability efforts of the University reflect a larger commitment to ethical conduct and social responsibility through environmental stewardship and education, as affirmed through the University's Environmental Guiding Principles. An inclusive community dedicated to scholarship and service grounded in the liberal arts and sciences, Virginia Wesleyan University inspires students to build meaningful lives through engagement in Coastal Virginia's dynamic metropolitan region, the nation, and the world.

About Akademos:

As the premier higher education platform for course content delivery and analytics, Akademos provides colleges and universities industry-leading technology to help create, implement, and manage their course content strategy, along with a full-service online bookstore and available merchandise shop. More than just an online bookstore, we take care of all of the aspects of course content management and delivery so that you can focus on driving student success. We offer students the most convenient access to affordable course materials, give faculty academic freedom and flexibility, all while providing the highest value, institutional alignment, and an unmatched customer experience that helps schools prioritize textbook affordability and student success. Learn more at akademos.com .

