Virginia's 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution Adds McGuireWoods LLP To Roster Of Sponsors

The 2019 Commemoration inspires a modern personal connection to 1619 Virginia events that indelibly influenced and continue to shape the world today. These formative 1619 Virginia events include the First Representative Legislative Assembly in the New World, the arrival of the first recorded Africans to English North America, the recruitment of English women in significant numbers to the Virginia colony, the first official English Thanksgiving in North America and the entrepreneurial and innovative spirit of the Virginia colony. These important events set Virginia and America on a course towards the ideals of democracy, diversity and opportunity.

"2019 is an important year for the Commonwealth as it amplifies Virginia's role in the founding of America and seeks to share untold stories that have shaped our democracy. Support from McGuireWoods will help us continue this mission," said Kathy Spangler, Executive Director of the 2019 Commemoration. "International outreach is an important part of the 2019 Commemoration's goals to help attract visitors to the Commonwealth of Virginia and share with them the uniquely American story that was born in Virginia."

"We are proud to partner with the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution to highlight these important milestones that shaped the history of our nation with international audiences," said George Keith Martin, Managing Partner of the Richmond office of McGuireWoods. "American Evolution's events provide a great opportunity to share our country's rich heritage with visitors from around the world."

The 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution™, highlights events that occurred in Virginia in 1619 that continue to influence America today. Featured programs, events and legacy projects will position Virginia as a leader in education, tourism and economic development. American Evolution™ commemorates the ongoing journey toward the key ideals of democracy, diversity and opportunity. Dominion Resources is an American Evolution Founding Partner and Altria Group and TowneBank are Virginia Colony Partners.

McGuireWoods LLP is a full-service law firm with approximately 1100 lawyers in 22 offices in the United States, Europe and Central Asia providing legal counsel to clients around the world. The firm's Richmond office is located at 800 East Canal Street. For more information, visit www.mcguirewoods.com.

