Virginia's 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution Announces "American Evolution 2019 Reflections" Photo Contest

JAMESTOWN, Va., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a year-long, state-wide campaign to commemorate the 400th anniversary of key events that occurred in 1619 Virginia, Virginia's 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution is hosting a photography contest. Titled, " American Evolution 2019 Reflections ," the contest runs from October 17, 2019 – January 5, 2020, and offers a $3,000 prize to winners in three categories. The goals of the photo contest include collecting photographs and their background stories documenting the important and historic impact of the 2019 Commemorative year, sharing real-life images of participants engaging in the 2019 Commemoration events and initiatives, and expressing what the 2019 Commemoration meant to individuals.

All images and accompanying stories collected in the contest will be housed permanently in the 2019 Commemoration library and available for public consultation in perpetuity as a legacy of the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution. A collective record of this historical year from a multitude of perspectives, these photographs will serve as invaluable primary source material for future research by scholars and others.

Entries must be submitted in digital format online starting October 17, 2019. The final submission deadline is January 5, 2020. Contest winners will be announced on January 24, 2020. To be eligible, photographs must have been taken during the 2019 Commemorative calendar year, between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019 and must be aligned with the Commemoration as outlined in the official Contest Rules & Guidelines. Submission forms, technical requirements, qualification parameters, exclusions and all other contest details can be found on the contest website at www.americanevolution2019.com/photocontest/ .

Monetary prizes will be awarded in three categories:

Professional photographers (ages 18 and up)

1st Place: $3,000

Professional Organizations – this includes partners of the 2019 Commemoration

1st Place: $3,000

Amateurs (ages 18 and up)

1st Place: $3,000

"Photos submitted to the American Evolution 2019 Reflections photography contest will serve as long-term representation of what the 2019 Commemorative year meant to so many people across the Commonwealth," said Kathy Spangler, Executive Director, 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution. "Ensuring the historical meaning behind the events these photos document is not forgotten is imperative in keeping the authentic conversation about 1619 alive for generations to come."

For more information about American Evolution's upcoming events and programs, visit: https://www.americanevolution2019.com/

About the 2019 Commemoration

The 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution highlights events that occurred in Virginia in 1619 that continue to influence America today. Featured programs, events and legacy projects will position Virginia as a leader in education, tourism and economic development. American Evolution commemorates the ongoing journey toward the key ideals of democracy, diversity and opportunity. Dominion Energy is an American Evolution Founding Partner and Altria Group and TowneBank are Virginia Colony Partners.

SOURCE American Evolution

Related Links

https://www.americanevolution2019.com

