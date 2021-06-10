Virginia's Blue Ridge Heats Up for Summer Travel Season

Known as America's East Coast Mountain Biking Capital, visitors don't have to be an expert mountain biker to enjoy all the region's unspoiled beauty on two wheels. Outdoor adventure mecca Explore Park is unveiling new trails for beginner and intermediate riders just off the Blue Ridge Parkway. Hit the brand new Voyager Trail and try out the first phase development of the brand new Blue Ridge Bike Center, a progressive skills park and loop.

This sizzling hot, under the radar, Top Adventure Town in the Blue Ridge Mountains is perfect for safe, summer travel.

As the largest city along the iconic Appalachian Trail and Virginia's Blue Ridge Parkway, Roanoke and the surrounding region offers over 1,000 miles of world-class hiking, biking and paddling trails, including the Upper James River Water Trail, a Virginia designated scenic river, and the Roanoke River, recently named a "10Best Urban Kayaking Spot in North America" by USA Today. As a brand new Leave No Trace Community Partner, the destination is dedicating important resources to keep outdoor amenities like these thriving through sustainable practices, especially as travel returns.

Every trail ends with craft flavors in this Top Adventure Town. Booming with unexpected flavor and nearly 30 craft beverage producers on the VBR Cheers Trail, Virginia's Blue Ridge offers a robust menu for refueling after a day of excitement. Find history and authenticity at a local distillery in Rocky Mount, located in the heart of the "Moonshine Capital of the World," honoring pre-prohibition recipes; small plates and sensational wine in the progressive neighborhoods of Wasena and Grandin Village; sophisticated American fare in downtown Salem and everything in between.

Hop in the car, board the Northeast Regional Amtrak or fly ROA to a getaway in the Roanoke Valley of Virginia's Blue Ridge this season!

