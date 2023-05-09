Virginia's Mountain Lake Lodge Announces 'Dirty Dancing Weekend' Schedule for 2024

PEMBROKE, Va., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning Mountain Lake Lodge, where the iconic movie Dirty Dancing was filmed 36 years ago and afficionados can transport themselves back in time with the resort's popular "Dirty Dancing Weekends," has debuted its 2024 schedule.

Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge – known as Kellerman’s in the classic movie "Dirty Dancing" – has debuted its popular Dirty Dancing Weekend schedule for 2024. (Photo: Diana Davis Creative)

Located in the center of a 2,600-acre nature preserve and bird sanctuary in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, Mountain Lake Lodge – known as Kellerman's Mountain House in the classic movie – is still the ideal place "to have the time of your life" as it mixes modern amenities and a variety of accommodations with numerous outdoor activities, nostalgia, and reminders of the cult classic – from dance lessons and self-guided tours of film locations, to parties, lawn games, scavenger hunts, and screenings of the original film.

Dirty Dancing-themed weekend dates for 2024 include:

February 9 to 11

April 26 to 28

June 21 to 23

July 26 to 28

August 23 to 25

September 13 to 15

October 25 to 27

"Dirty Dancing Weekends are an opportunity to go back to where the magic began," said Heidi Stone, president and CEO, Mountain Lake Lodge. "Guests will discover that Mountain Lake Lodge is a real destination steeped in history and offers a special experience, whether they are Dirty Dancing aficionados, hikers or mountain bikers, or just want to relax and get away."

Highlights of resort venues filmed in the movie include Stone Lodge with its great stone hearth and magnificent mountain views; the adjoining Harvest Restaurant and patio where main characters "Johnny" and "Baby" saw each other for the first time; the Gazebo for salsa lessons, and Baby's Cabin, the fictional Houseman family home. During the filming, Mountain Lake Lodge was home to cast and crew including stars Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey and Jerry Orbach.

The resort is also offering its "Kellerman's Film Package" to celebrate Dirty Dancing with any two-night stay on most dates throughout the year, subject to availability. Included are a welcome cocktail in souvenir Kellerman's glass, screening of the movie, themed scavenger hunt, $200 dining credit, and exclusive gift bag.

In addition, the resort's Kellerman's Gift Shop, the nation's first brick and mortar store for official Dirty Dancing® merchandise, offers a collection of Dirty Dancing clothing and memorabilia. Shoppers are intrigued with the store's design, fashioned after the well-known studio where Baby learned to dance. The shop is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; merchandise is also available online at https://mtnlakelodge.shop.

For Dirty Dancing Weekend and Kellerman's Film Package information, visit www.mtnlakelodge.com or call 540-626-7121. Mountain Lake Lodge is located away from the noise and hubbub but convenient to such major cities as Richmond, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

SOURCE Mountain Lake Lodge