Virginia's Mountain Lake Lodge to Become Year-Round Destination

Beloved Sauerkraut Band and More to Highlight 'Winterfest 2024'

PEMBROKE, Va., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, Mountain Lake Lodge, located in the center of a 2,600-acre nature preserve and bird sanctuary in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, will be open 365 days a year. This winter, visitors can take in a magical light display on the front lawn; ice skating in the resort's new outdoor rink; guided nature hikes; History Gator Tours, and two new Escape Rooms. The resort is also offering its first-ever Dirty Dancing Valentine's Day Weekend and additional themed weekends throughout the winter season.

"Mountain Lake Lodge is magical and beautiful during the winter months, with numerous activities for all ages," said Heidi Stone, president and CEO. "We're excited to announce 'Winterfest 2024' and welcome guests year-round."

Mountain Lake Lodge – known as Kellerman's Mountain House in the classic movie – is still the ideal place "to have the time of your life" as it mixes modern amenities with numerous activities, nostalgia, and reminders of the cult classic – from dance lessons and self-guided tours of film locations, to parties, lawn games, scavenger hunts and screenings of the original film.

In addition, the New River Valley's Sauerkraut Band will return for special engagements on Jan. 19, 20, 26 and 27 at Harvest, transformed into a Winter Biergarten with buffet, libations and delicious brews. The Sauerkraut Band performs authentic German-style music, and is part of the history of Mountain Lake Lodge having served as its house band at Oktoberfest for more than 20 years.

The Sauerkraut Package includes accommodations, dinner buffet and entertainment at the Biergarten, and breakfast, starting at $309 per room.

The Winter Biergarten is open Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. (through Jan. 31). Ice skating is $15 per entry and offered Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (through March 1).

Mountain Lake Lodge boasts glorious views and 22 miles of pristine trails. Guests can park their cars upon arrival and take shuttles to activities and through the nature preserve for the length of their stay. For information and reservations, visit https://www.mtnlakelodge.com or call 540-626-7121.

SOURCE Mountain Lake Lodge