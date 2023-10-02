Virginia's Mountain Lake Lodge to Debut Month-Long 'Magical Christmas Village & Marketplace' Holiday Spectacular

A whimsical village comes to life in a magical setting where time has stopped

PEMBROKE, Va., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Lake Lodge, immersed in the history and spirit of Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains and the resort where the iconic movie Dirty Dancing was filmed 36 years ago, will usher in the holidays and become a "Magical Christmas Village & Marketplace" from Nov. 24 through Dec. 29, 2023.

Mountain Lake Lodge has kicked off planning activities for its ‘Magical Christmas Village & Marketplace’ spectacular, running Nov. 24-Dec. 29, 2023. Heading up the grand event are (l to r) Jeremiah McKendree, vice president recreation/retail; AJ Stephens, vice president food/beverage; Lyndsi Hale, vice president sales; Heidi Stone, president & CEO; Claire Hudson, retail manager; Bill Walker, vice president facilities; Tori Dunagan, marketing manager. (Not pictured: Victoria Stone, art director.)

"This is southwest Virginia's first-ever event of its kind," said Heidi Stone, president and CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge. "We are currently transforming into a holiday attraction like none other – a whimsical mountain village with authentic experiences for all the senses, surrounded by gorgeous scenery in a magical setting." Away from the noise and hubbub but still convenient to Richmond, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., Mountain Lake Lodge is located atop Salt Pond Mountain in the center of a 2,600-acre nature preserve and bird sanctuary.

The Magical Christmas Village & Marketplace will include entertainment, holiday shopping, special fare, live music, caroling and choir concerts, all in a festival-like atmosphere. "It will be the perfect place to celebrate the season and discover the joys of the holidays," added Stone.

The spectacular opens with a Grand Illumination the evening of Nov. 24th when the entire storied resort will bedazzle in a backdrop of lights, including the grand lodge, gazebo, cabins and big fur pines. Highlights will include:

Christmas Marketplace: The beloved Mary's Barn becomes a charming Christmas Marketplace with numerous booths of crafts, gifts, delicious treats, fine baked goods, and aromas of cinnamon, clove and pine. Opens at 10 a.m. on Nov. 24 .

on . Santa's Cabin: The Lake Cottage on the front lawn is being remade into Santa's Cabin to greet visitors, and offer the opportunity for family photos.

Salt Pond Pub: Set amid one of the most magical settings in the area, the open-air pub will resemble an authentic European Biergarten with street food and all-local craft beer on tap.

Ice Rink: For the first time, ice skating is being offered on the front lawn – in the middle of the Village – and will be open daily all winter-long.

Horse-Drawn Carriage Ride on Dec. 9th : One of several special activities offered throughout the festival, and includes a logo-commemorative blanket ( $65 per ride, up to six people).

Holiday Magic

To celebrate the inaugural event, two Magic Christmas Packages are available:

Four-Night Magic includes accommodations, breakfast each morning, ice-skating passes, and $250 resort credit. Rates start at $306 per room per night.

Two-Night Magic includes accommodations, breakfast, and ice-skating passes. Rates start at $249 per room per night.

About Mountain Lake Lodge

Mountain Lake Lodge offers an adventuresome, activity-filled stay that boasts glorious views and 22 miles of pristine trails. Known as Kellerman's Mountain House in the classic Dirty Dancing movie, it's still the ideal place "to have the time of your life" and relax in a place faithful to the outdoors. There are scavenger hunts, self-guided tours to highlight filming locations, lawn games, and screenings of the original film.

The resort has long been popular for family fun and nostalgia. Activity highlights include guided hikes of Lake Loop Trail and scenic Bald Knob, ziplining at Treetop Adventures, Gator Tours of the property's backcountry trails and overlooks, 3D archery, bubble ball, a zero-entry pool complex, lessons at Clays at the Overlook for novice or experienced shooters, nearby New River for kayaking and fishing, and Appalachian stargazing.

Visitors can park their cars on arrival and take shuttles throughout the nature preserve. The resort's newest offerings include two Escape Rooms, naturalist and art programs, the open-air Salt Pond Pub, Kellerman's Gift Shop for official Dirty Dancing® merchandise, and Salt Pond Living with local crafts and regional treasures.

Mountain Lake Lodge received first place in Virginia Living's Best Resort and Best Special Event Venue 2023, was voted The Knot's Best of Weddings 2023 and TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Award 2022. For reservations, visit www.mtnlakelodge.com or call 540-626-7121.

SOURCE Mountain Lake Lodge