Virginia's Newest Cooking Class Comes With A Room With A View

Rustic Roots' Cooking Classes at Lilly Valley Inn With French-trained Chef Liliana Kneuer Kicks Off June 22, 2024

PEARISBURG, Va., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rustic Roots' inaugural cooking class will take place June 29, 2024, at Lilly Valley Inn. French-trained Chef Liliana, owner of Rustic Roots' and Lilly Valley Inn, shares her culinary expertise with Saturday cooking classes at the Inn's newly renovated kitchen.

"Our cooking classes will provide a unique and interactive experience for individuals passionate about cooking and eager to enhance their culinary skills. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned home chef, our classes are designed to support all levels of expertise, expressed Chef Liliana.

View of New River in Virginia from Lilly Valley Inn

Cooking classes are currently only available to guests of Lilly Valley Inn, with special package pricing to take part. Guests attending the cooking class will have hands-on experience creating a 3-course meal to enjoy for dinner that evening. Class prices range from $55-$125 per person and will be held twice a month, every other Saturday.

The schedule will be available online, and reservations for the stay can be made at lillyvalleyinn.com . Chef Liliana said, "I am confident these cooking classes will be a valuable and enjoyable experience for all participants. I look forward to sharing my love for cooking with you. Thank you for your continued support, and I am excited for what the future holds for Rustic Roots."

Lilly Valley Inn is a seven-suite boutique stay overlooking the New River in Pearisburg, Virginia. The area is home to the Dirty Dancing Festival, on the Appalachian Trail, and a hidden gem in the state that embraces romance, "Virginia is for Lovers." Chef-inspired breakfast is served daily during your stay.

Rustic Roots' is the latest venture to share Chef Liliana's passion for cooking and baking.

2024 Summer Cooking Class Schedule

Jun 29, 2024

Jul 13, 2024

Jul 27, 2024

Aug 10, 2024

Aug 24, 2024

Should you have any questions or require further information, contact Chef Liliana, at 540.910.3123 or by email at [email protected] .

SOURCE Lilly Valley Inn