Virginia's Own Convert Solar Wins Solar United Neighbors Hampton Roads Solar Co-op RFP

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Convert Solar, a leading solar installation company based in Virginia, is thrilled to announce their recent award of the Solar United Neighbors Hampton Roads solar co-op RFP. This achievement marks the fifth consecutive year that Convert Solar has secured the respected contract for the Hampton Roads or Richmond SUN co-op. The Solar United Neighbors Action, a national 501(c)4 nonprofit, awarded the contract to Convert Solar for their outstanding commitment to providing affordable solar solutions to the local community.

Solar United Neighbors Action, also known as SUN, is at the forefront of the solar energy movement. As a national nonprofit organization, SUN represents solar homeowners and individuals passionate about the benefits of solar energy. They have built a grassroots network of solar supporters who actively engage with policymakers to implement policies that make the transition to solar energy a reality.

The hallmark of SUN is their solar co-ops, which bring together 50 to 100 neighbors within a community to go solar together. This community-driven approach has garnered great popularity, allowing participants to share the benefits of solar energy and strengthen their communities. These co-op members leverage the power of bulk purchasing to secure discounted pricing and ensure high-quality solar installations, all while signing individual contracts that cater to their specific home needs.

Convert Solar has consistently demonstrated their commitment to making solar energy accessible and affordable to homeowners within the Hampton Roads region. Their reputation for providing top-notch installations and unwavering support throughout the solar process has made them a trusted choice for residents looking to harness the power of the sun.

"This latest achievement of securing the Solar United Neighbors Hampton Roads solar co-op RFP is a testament to our steady dedication to our community," said Chad Wilkins, Founder at Convert Solar. "We are honored to continue our partnership with Solar United Neighbors and contribute to the growth of solar energy adoption in the Hampton Roads area."

Convert Solar's mission goes beyond delivering exceptional solar installations. They take immense pride in serving the local community and offering cost-effective solutions that empower residents to embrace sustainable energy practices. By winning the bid for the fifth year in a row, Convert Solar reinforces its commitment to fostering a cleaner, more sustainable future for the Hampton Roads community.

Convert Solar is a Virginia-based solar installation company that specializes in providing cost-effective and high-quality solar solutions for residential and commercial customers. They have been serving Virginia for 11 years. With a focus on community and sustainability, Convert Solar has become a trusted name in the solar industry, consistently delivering top-notch installations and support to its clients.

Solar United Neighbors is a national 501(c)4 nonprofit organization dedicated to representing solar homeowners and advocating for the widespread adoption of solar energy. Through their grassroots network, they work to engage with policymakers and implement policies that promote the use of solar energy across the United States. Their solar co-ops are a testament to their commitment to bringing solar energy to communities in an affordable and community-driven manner. More information about the co-op here: https://www.solarunitedneighbors.org/co-ops/virginia/hampton-roads-2023-solar-and-ev-charger-co-op/

