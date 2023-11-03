Virginia's Own Convert Solar Wins Solar United Neighbors Hampton Roads Solar Co-op RFP

News provided by

Convert Solar

03 Nov, 2023, 11:26 ET

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Convert Solar, a leading solar installation company based in Virginia, is thrilled to announce their recent award of the Solar United Neighbors Hampton Roads solar co-op RFP. This achievement marks the fifth consecutive year that Convert Solar has secured the respected contract for the Hampton Roads or Richmond SUN co-op. The Solar United Neighbors Action, a national 501(c)4 nonprofit, awarded the contract to Convert Solar for their outstanding commitment to providing affordable solar solutions to the local community.

Solar United Neighbors Action, also known as SUN, is at the forefront of the solar energy movement. As a national nonprofit organization, SUN represents solar homeowners and individuals passionate about the benefits of solar energy. They have built a grassroots network of solar supporters who actively engage with policymakers to implement policies that make the transition to solar energy a reality.

The hallmark of SUN is their solar co-ops, which bring together 50 to 100 neighbors within a community to go solar together. This community-driven approach has garnered great popularity, allowing participants to share the benefits of solar energy and strengthen their communities. These co-op members leverage the power of bulk purchasing to secure discounted pricing and ensure high-quality solar installations, all while signing individual contracts that cater to their specific home needs.

Convert Solar has consistently demonstrated their commitment to making solar energy accessible and affordable to homeowners within the Hampton Roads region. Their reputation for providing top-notch installations and unwavering support throughout the solar process has made them a trusted choice for residents looking to harness the power of the sun.

"This latest achievement of securing the Solar United Neighbors Hampton Roads solar co-op RFP is a testament to our steady dedication to our community," said Chad Wilkins, Founder at Convert Solar. "We are honored to continue our partnership with Solar United Neighbors and contribute to the growth of solar energy adoption in the Hampton Roads area."

Convert Solar's mission goes beyond delivering exceptional solar installations. They take immense pride in serving the local community and offering cost-effective solutions that empower residents to embrace sustainable energy practices. By winning the bid for the fifth year in a row, Convert Solar reinforces its commitment to fostering a cleaner, more sustainable future for the Hampton Roads community.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About Convert Solar:

Convert Solar is a Virginia-based solar installation company that specializes in providing cost-effective and high-quality solar solutions for residential and commercial customers. They have been serving Virginia for 11 years. With a focus on community and sustainability, Convert Solar has become a trusted name in the solar industry, consistently delivering top-notch installations and support to its clients.

About Solar United Neighbors Action:

Solar United Neighbors is a national 501(c)4 nonprofit organization dedicated to representing solar homeowners and advocating for the widespread adoption of solar energy. Through their grassroots network, they work to engage with policymakers and implement policies that promote the use of solar energy across the United States. Their solar co-ops are a testament to their commitment to bringing solar energy to communities in an affordable and community-driven manner. More information about the co-op here: https://www.solarunitedneighbors.org/co-ops/virginia/hampton-roads-2023-solar-and-ev-charger-co-op/

SOURCE Convert Solar

Also from this source

Convert Solar Achieves Ranking as Top Solar Contractor of 2023 by Solar Power World

Convert Solar, a Virginia based solar installation company, is proud to announce its recent accolade as a leading solar contractor of 2023, according ...

Convert Solar Wins Solarize Virginia RFP, Reinforcing Commitment to the Virginia Market

Convert Solar, a leading Virginia-based solar company, is thrilled to announce its successful bid in the Solarize Virginia Request for Proposal (RFP) ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.