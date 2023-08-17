Ireland's largest private hospital network will leverage an endoscopy AI platform to enhance quality and expand access to gastroenterology clinical trials.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo Surgical Video Solutions, Inc. ("Virgo") and Bon Secours Health System ("BSHS") today announced a partnership to enhance endoscopic procedure quality and expand access to clinical trials for patients diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease. BSHS which operates the second-largest endoscopy program in Ireland, performs over 17,000 endoscopies annually. Virgo's cloud-based, HIPAA and SOC-2 compliant platform, called Virgo Cloud, will allow gastroenterologists from BSHS to automatically record, store, and manage endoscopy videos without interrupting clinical workflows.

Virgo and Bon Secours Health System Partner to Advance GI Care Sharon Morrow, CEO Bon Secours Hospital Dublin

Artificial intelligence tools developed by Virgo, called Virgo Trials, analyze complex inclusion and exclusion criteria set forth by pharmaceutical sponsors, ultimately making clinical trials more accessible to a larger, more diverse set of patients from Ireland suffering from GI conditions such as Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease.

Virgo's CEO Matt Schwartz said, "We are proud to begin serving Bon Secours Health System — the largest private Health System in Ireland — to further enhance the quality of care and clinical trial opportunities for patients undergoing endoscopy. We are thrilled to provide BSHS' physicians with AI tools to improve endoscopy workflows and outcomes for their patients."

Sharon Morrow, CEO Bon Secours Hospital Dublin, said, "We are excited to partner with Virgo making Bon Secours Hospital Dublin the first site in Ireland to offer this technology to our patients undergoing endoscopy procedures. This is part of our continued focus on delivering advanced medicine and exceptional care across our network of hospitals."

"I am delighted that Bon Secours Hospital Dublin has invested in this solution. It will develop our standard of care capabilities in endoscopy supporting better, faster access to quality reporting data, driving deeper insights and improved patient outcomes via its unique clinical decision support system" said Prof. Stephen Patchett, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Bon Secours Hospital Dublin.

Dr Danny Cheriyan, Consultant Gastroenterologist Bon Secours Hospital Dublin adds, "I also see it as being very useful as a learning tool for trainee endoscopists as the procedure can be reviewed afterwards and correlated with the consultant's report. I am fully responsible for reporting on my patients, but AI technology is there to support my decision making. This feature will also allow us to increase our offering to patients by supporting access to global clinical trials in the future.

About Virgo

Virgo Surgical Video Solutions provides the leading cloud video capture, management, and artificial intelligence analysis platform for endoscopic medicine. Over 100 academic, integrated, and private practice healthcare providers use Virgo's HIPAA and SOC-2 compliant platform to advance patient care through video-based research and training initiatives. In 2021, Virgo launched a suite of tools called Virgo Trials, which help pharmaceutical trial sponsors and their participating trial sites accelerate patient recruitment and shorten the overall enrollment period for trials. For more information, visit virgosvs.com .

About Bon Secours Health System

As Ireland's largest independent hospital group, Bon Secours Health System is renowned for the quality of its service provision coupled with a rich tradition in healthcare. Bon Secours Health System CLG is a not-for-profit organisation with its mission centered on providing compassionate, world-class medical treatment to all those it serves. With more than 3,500 staff, 500 leading consultants, Bon Secours treats more than 300,000 patients annually in its five modern acute hospitals in Cork, Galway, Limerick, Tralee and Dublin as well as a Care Village in Cork. For more information visit bonsecours.ie.

