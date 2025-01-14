Virgo Launches EndoML: A Revolutionary AI Platform Powered by the EndoDINO Foundation Model

Advancing Precision Medicine in Gastroenterology by Leveraging the World's Largest Endoscopy Video Dataset

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo, a leader in data capture and AI analysis for endoscopy, today announced the launch of EndoML , a full-stack AI development platform harnessing the power of EndoDINO, Virgo's proprietary foundation model for endoscopy. With over 1.75 million procedure videos in its repository, Virgo brings unparalleled scale and diversity to AI-driven insights for gastrointestinal (GI) care.

This launch follows two major publications released last week (January 9):

A new research paper on arXiv detailing EndoDINO's state-of-the-art performance in a wide range of GI endoscopy tasks such as anatomical landmark classification, disease severity scoring, and polyp segmentation.

detailing EndoDINO's state-of-the-art performance in a wide range of GI endoscopy tasks such as anatomical landmark classification, disease severity scoring, and polyp segmentation. A Meta blog post highlighting Virgo's utilization of DINOv2, Meta's open-source self-supervised learning framework for computer vision.

"EndoML enables organizations — from healthcare providers to pharmaceutical companies — to build powerful AI models with less training data, securely extract AI features from their own endoscopy videos, and train bespoke precision medicine models," said Matt Schwartz, Founder and CEO of Virgo. "With EndoDINO, we are setting a new standard for how AI can impact pharmaceutical R&D, clinical trials, and patient care for GI diseases."

Collaboration with Meta's DINOv2 Accelerates AI Innovation

EndoDINO was developed using Meta's DINOv2 architecture, which facilitates self-supervised learning on large, unlabeled datasets. Virgo's new research paper demonstrates that EndoDINO significantly boosts performance in GI-specific tasks, laying the groundwork for numerous clinical applications.

"DINOv2 was a game changer for us," Schwartz explained. "It allowed us to experiment faster and maximize the value of our massive video dataset. This technology helped us create EndoDINO, which we believe will open entirely new opportunities in AI for gastroenterology and beyond."

Transforming Gastroenterology Through AI

Leading healthcare institutions and pharmaceutical companies have already begun using EndoDINO to unlock new insights from routine endoscopic procedures. Early access partners include Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Mount Sinai Health System, and UMass Memorial Health Care.

"Virgo's AI foundation model has the potential to transform endoscopy videos from routine procedural records into an invaluable resource for personalized medicine and predictive analytics," said Dr. Tyler Berzin, Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and gastroenterologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. "By leveraging data already collected during patient care, we can uncover entirely new, actionable insights to advance outcomes."

Expanding the Possibilities in Precision Medicine

EndoML accelerates the development of AI models for nearly any conceivable downstream task in GI endoscopy. By processing videos with the EndoDINO foundation model, researchers can jump start development of their own models for things like polyp classification and segmentation, disease severity scoring, or even predictive treatment models. From a security perspective, research teams can run EndoML in their own hosted environment and connect to their own data sources or licensed real-world data.

"EndoDINO achieves state-of-the-art performance across AI benchmarks and opens the door for healthcare providers to train and deploy their own models, tailored to their unique patient populations," said Schwartz. "This launch is just the beginning of a new era for AI in gastroenterology. We believe this is a democratizing moment for AI that will unlock exciting new capabilities."

Introducing the EndoML Innovation Partner Program

To broaden collaboration and drive further breakthroughs, Virgo is offering an EndoML Innovation Partner Program. Early access participants receive research licenses, strategic AI consultations, and opportunities to co-develop customized solutions—unlocking the full potential of EndoDINO across a wide range of GI and pharmaceutical applications.

