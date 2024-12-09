Virgo PR Expands Crypto PR Division to Meet Rising Market Demand

NY-based global communications firm with long-legacy of success in Web3 applications adds staff and services to support crypto industry following revitalized interest in the sector

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo Public Relations, a leading integrated communications firm with a long legacy of success in Web3 applications, announced today the expansion of the agency's Crypto PR division. The agency has extensive experience in the crypto arena with clients such as Opensea, Upland, Alethea, and nWay, and is staffing up to prepare for a major uptick in interest in the sector.

The agency's success in the blockchain space includes managing campaigns for OpenSea's raise of $100 million at a $1.5 billion valuation from A16z to scale its open nonfungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace, along with campaigns such as an ICO for blockchain mastermind Goldfingr and Series A raise of the first native Web3 building platform, Kyro Digital. This track record positions it as a go-to partner for navigating the bullish crypto market.

Bitcoin, the world's leading cryptocurrency, has blasted through a series of record highs since President-elect Trump's election victory, as the crypto industry anticipates a significant shift in federal policy. The price of one bitcoin has surpassed $100,000, rising more than 40 percent since the election of Trump, who has pledged to be the most pro-crypto president and make the U.S. the "crypto capital of the planet." Additionally, the new administration has proposed replacements of leaders at regulatory agencies who will support deregulation of the crypto market which would be another growth catalyst, while countries around the world are considering adding cryptocurrencies to their strategic reserves, adding to the bullish thesis of the industry.

"Crypto is back and at Virgo PR, we plan to leverage our extensive experience in the sector to support its growth and generate results for clients," said Kyle Porter, EVP and Managing Director of Virgo PR. "Successful communications will continue to be key for crypto companies as they navigate this new era of enthusiasm, and our team understands the nuances of the sector in a way that positions us and our clients for success."

About Virgo Public Relations

Virgo PR is a fast-growing, integrated communications firm designed to propel our clients working in emerging industries into the mainstream. Virgo PR is the sister agency to renowned 300+ person 5W PR and leverages their legacy of success for its clients. The Virgo team is composed of passionate and strategy-driven storytellers whose main objective is to ensure their clients' stories don't just get heard, but are shared with the right audiences to meet their business goals. Virgo accomplishes this by engaging its blended and intentional content-driven divisions who work together as one to deliver the client's message to the world through traditional and digital channels. The Virgo team has proven success working with organizations of all sizes, from start-up to public unicorn, and consistently shows its value through delivering for clients.

