Virgo PR Named Agency of Record for Innovative and Disruptive Sports Property, Prep Super League

Prep Super League Will Supplement Traditional High School Football w/ Expanded NIL Opportunities, Elite Competition, and Data-Driven Insights in Key Markets Across the U.S. 

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo PR, a New York-based agency that creates campaigns that draw attention and attracts audiences, has been appointed to work with the Prep Super League, as the agency continues to expand its clientele in key spaces such as Sports, Entertainment, and Innovative Media and Digital Platforms. The Prep Super League is an elite, 11-on-11, spring football league for top high school players. The League is led by Brian Woods, the founder of the USFL, and will kick off next spring featuring 4- and 5- star prospects, collegiate playing rules, and games streamed in real-time.

The six-week season will run from April 19 to May 24, and will serve as a supplemental platform to traditional high school football, with the initial teams located in markets such as Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Houston, New Jersey, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Miami, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and Tampa.

The team has already placed stories on the league in ESPN, AP, The Dallas Morning News, Front Office Sports, On3 and Sports Business Journal, among other outlets.

Players that are selected to participate in the League will have unique and unparalleled access to NIL monetization opportunities, data-driven insights to assist NCAA schools with evaluating League talent, and advanced technology to enhance player safety. Later this year, the League will launch its own direct-to-consumer app, Prep Super League+, with games and on-demand content geared towards the modern football fan. Through the combination of innovative viewing and content options, as well as high-quality players and coaches, the Prep Super League is poised to fill an important vacuum in the high school football landscape, which is currently lacking travel or club sport opportunities for aspiring college football prospects.

"We're thrilled that a new, one-of-a-kind sports league is now available to high school players aiming to continue their careers into college," said Mike Paffman, CEO and Founder of Virgo PR. "The Prep Super League is set to drastically alter, and improve, high school football for players, coaches and parents alike."

For more information on the partnership or to see more of Virgo PR's work, please visit https://virgo-pr.com/

About Prep Super League 
The Prep Super League is an elite, 11-on-11, spring football league with live games and ancillary content designed for the modern football fan. The league will play in 12 markets and kick off in Spring 2024 with top-rated college football prospects, collegiate playing rules, and games streamed in real-time. The league was founded by Brian Woods in 2023, founder of The Spring League and latest version of the USFL. For more information, please visit: www.prepsuperleague.com 

ABOUT VIRGO PR
Having a presence in New York, Miami, and San Francisco, the Virgo PR veteran team has a thorough understanding of high-priority markets, promotes premier brand storylines, strategically plans roadmaps to tackle goals and challenges, and adapts to the ever-evolving media ecosystem to amplify clients' voices.

The agency's team has extensive experience in-house, alongside big and small agency leadership roles, with expertise in analyzing where a company has been, where it currently stands, and what it needs to grow and achieve specific goals within earned media. Virgo PR's services also include Influencer Marketing, Social Media and Digital Marketing, Report Creation, Event Management, and Award & Speaker Opportunities.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Mike Paffmann
[email protected]

SOURCE Virgo PR

