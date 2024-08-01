Viridi Appoints Hal Corin as New Head of Development

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viridi Parente, Inc. (Viridi), a lithium-ion-based technology and energy storage company is proud to announce the appointment of Hal Corin, MBA, CEM, CEP as the new Head of Development.

This strategic addition to our team is pivotal in strategy, market development, and the successful positioning of our Fail-Safe Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) products.

Hal Corin, Head of Development at Viridi

In his new role, Hal will drive innovation in energy storage technologies, lead a team of engineers and developers, and analyze market trends to guide our strategy. His extensive experience and proven track record in renewable development and sustainability make him an invaluable asset to our team.

"Bringing Hal Corin on board as our new Head of Development marks an exciting chapter for Viridi," said Jon M. Williams, CEO. "His exceptional track record in sustainability and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission––a zero-carbon energy revolution."

Hal Corin joins us from JPMorgan Chase, where he served as Vice President of Sustainability for Global Real Estate. At JPMorgan Chase, he was a driving force behind the firm's sustainability agenda, focusing on strategic development and renewable energy implementation. He crafted groundbreaking strategies that met the firm's ambitious goals and regulatory requirements. Before his tenure at JPMorgan Chase, Hal was the Energy Manager for a 100,000-occupant K-12 portfolio, where he implemented transformative cost-saving measures, real-time metering, innovative energy management programs, and pioneered new LED project approaches. He also brought his expertise as a consulting Mechanical Engineer for Affiliated Engineers Inc (AEI) and Dewberry, designing cutting-edge HVAC systems and energy plants for complex environments like hospitals and laboratories.

Throughout his career, Hal has been at the forefront of maximizing sustainable impact and tackling complex challenges with cutting-edge technology. He has forged strong partnerships and utilized visionary business models. Upon joining Viridi, Hal shares: "Batteries are the ultimate solution for many of the critical challenges in transitioning the global economy to emissions-free operations. These challenges include scaling renewable energy, enhancing EV, grid-flexibility, ensuring advanced resilience with microgrids, reducing time-to-power, and alleviating the strain on aging transmission systems outpaced by demand for new generation. Despite these benefits, batteries have been unapproachable in real estate due to fire risk.

Viridi's fail-safe architecture creates unprecedented opportunity for buildings and key grid assets to safely integrate, utilize, and leverage batteries. I am honored to join Viridi's team and mission, and to help customers realize the transformative opportunities batteries and grid-participation can offer."

Hal Corin's extensive experience and proven track record in sustainability, energy management, and renewable development will significantly contribute to scaling energy storage safely across buildings and power grids.

About Viridi: Viridi specializes in point-of-use lithium-ion battery technology. Viridi is pioneering fail-safe distributed energy storage, offering affordable, on-demand power with unmatched safety and scalability. The unique design is the only one on the market safe for installation and operation in occupied spaces and around critical equipment in virtually any environment. Committed to a zero-carbon energy revolution, Viridi is shaping a sustainable future for all.

Media Contact:

Viridi Marketing Team

716.968.8658

[email protected]

SOURCE Viridi Parente