Viridian Named as one of Seattle Business Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2018

SEATTLE, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Viridian, a rapidly growing wealth management firm, announced the firm was ranked as one of the "100 Best Companies to Work For in Washington" by Seattle Business Magazine.

This announcement marks the 1st time Viridian earned this distinguished recognition. "We built Viridian by seeking out the best talent we could find. This recognition is proof of concept and I'm honored to work with such a wonderful team," said Adriel Tam, CEO of Viridian.