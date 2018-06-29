Viridian Named as one of Seattle Business Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2018

News provided by

Viridian

08:00 ET

SEATTLE, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Viridian, a rapidly growing wealth management firm, announced the firm was ranked as one of the "100 Best Companies to Work For in Washington" by Seattle Business Magazine.

This announcement marks the 1st time Viridian earned this distinguished recognition. "We built Viridian by seeking out the best talent we could find. This recognition is proof of concept and I'm honored to work with such a wonderful team," said Adriel Tam, CEO of Viridian.

Viridian is 100 Best Companies to Work for in 2018
Viridian is 100 Best Companies to Work for in 2018

About Viridian
Viridian is an independent employee-owned firm providing comprehensive financial planning, investment management, tax planning and preparations services to individual, families and closely held businesses.

ViridianAdvisors.com

Financial Planning and Investment Management services offered through Viridian RIA, LLC. Assurance, Tax, Consulting, Accounting services offered through Viridian Tax and Accounting, Corp.

Media Contact

22232 17th Avenue SE

Tucker Slosburg

Suite 302

tslosburg@lyceusgroup.com 

Bothell, WA 98021

+1.206.652.3206 

+1.206.388.2210

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viridian-named-as-one-of-seattle-business-magazines-100-best-companies-to-work-for-in-2018-300669688.html

SOURCE Viridian

Related Links

https://www.viridianadvisors.com

You just read:

Viridian Named as one of Seattle Business Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2018

News provided by

Viridian

08:00 ET