Viridian Names Maureen Jones Shareholder

SEATTLE, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viridian, a rapidly growing wealth advisory firm in the Puget Sound region, announced today that Maureen Jones, CFP®, was recently named shareholder.

"I am delighted to announce that Maureen is our latest shareholder," said Adriel Tam, CEO of Viridian. "Throughout her career at Viridian Maureen has brought a combination of experience, energy, and technical skills to the clients she serves."

Maureen Jones, CFP - Financial Advisor and Shareholder

In her role as shareholder, Jones will continue to work closely with her existing clients. She specializes in working with real estate investors, providing holistic financial planning for individuals, families and the unique needs of unmarried couples. In her expanded role Maureen will work to mentor the rest of the Viridian team on her areas of expertise.

Ms. Jones originally began her career with Shearson Lehman before forming her own independent practice and eventually merging with Viridian. In late 2018 she partnered with Viridian because of the depth of people, infrastructure, economies of scale, and the ability to better serve clients; but most importantly because of the shared common belief in how they put clients first. Ms. Jones grew up in the Seattle area and in her free time enjoys camping, motorcycling, and travelling in her RV around the beautiful Northwest.

About Viridian

Viridian is an independent employee-owned firm providing comprehensive financial planning, investment management, tax planning and preparations services to individual, families and closely held businesses.



Financial Planning and Investment Management services offered through Viridian RIA, LLC. Assurance, Tax, Consulting, Accounting services offered through Viridian Tax and Accounting, Corp.

