Viridian Partners Announces Agua Mansa Commerce Park in Jurupa Valley

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viridian Partners is excited to announce the start of construction of Agua Mansa Commerce Park, an entitled 4.4 million square foot, state-of-the-art industrial and commercial facility to be built on the site of the Old Riverside Cement Plant.

Viridian Partners, as principals, oversaw the acquisition and entitlements through the Jurupa Valley Planning Commission and City Council, and will be managing the remediation and site work for the property. The Agua Mansa Commerce Park was recently acquired by Newport Beach-based CT Realty, in a joint venture with PGIM Real Estate.

"Viridian specializes in the clean-up and repositioning of obsolete and contaminated industrial sites, helping cities like Jurupa Valley revitalize their communities in an environmentally and economically sustainable way," said Tate Goss, President of Viridian Partners. "The Agua Mansa Commerce Park will yield well over a thousand new, well-paying jobs and substantial new revenues to the City and region, set aside 70-acres as conservation-oriented open space, provide $20 million of road and infrastructure improvements, and complete the clean-up and restoration of the site, at no cost to the taxpayer."

The Riverside Cement Plant closed in 2014 after a century of production. In 2016, Viridian Partners approached the City with a proposal to remediate and revitalize the land, without the use of public tax dollars. Their proposal calls for the development of a Class A, featuring environmentally friendly components and features and 36 acres of drought tolerant landscaping.

The Jurupa Valley City Council approved plans on May 7 for the Agua Mansa Commerce Park following unanimous Planning Commission approval in March. Planning Commissioner Penny Newman noted the Agua Mansa Commerce Park will be "a real shining star" for the community. The City's approvals made it possible for Viridian to begin site remediation and repositioning of the project site.

Subject to the oversight of the California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) and the City of Jurupa Valley, Viridian Partners will "cap" the site with a combination of clean soils, asphalt, and concrete, collectively sufficient to ensure that contaminated dust cannot spread off site into the neighboring communities or into the groundwater. The clean-up will be entirely paid for by the developer.

"When the plant closed, the region lost hundreds of jobs," said Goss. "Agua Mansa Commerce Park will create over a thousand new jobs and contribute over $40 million to the economic vitality of the region."

Viridian Partners also worked with the Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice (CCAEJ) and IQ Air Foundation to implement a home air filtration program for residents in two Belltown neighborhoods and nearby San Bernardino County as an additional community benefit.

About Viridian Partners

Viridian Partners' mission is the acquisition, remediation, and redevelopment of surplus distressed properties. Viridian uses a proven template to manage environmental remediation, provide long term environmental stewardship, create new and sustainable tax revenues and jobs, avoid taxpayer subsidies and preserve and enhance the natural environment. Viridian has proven its effectiveness in the marketplace with the successful remediation of over 1,000 acres, and creation of over 12 million square feet of Class A distribution warehouse properties across the continental US.

For more information, visit: www.viridianpartners.com

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Viridian Partners

Related Links

www.viridianpartners.com

