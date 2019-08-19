Viridian Ranked in Top 50 of the Eastside Fastest Growing Private Companies by Puget Sound Business Journal

"We have been so blessed in building this business," said Viridian's CEO, Adriel Tam. "With great employees, shareholders, and most importantly fantastic clients we have been fortunate to reap the rewards of years of hard work and focus. I could not be prouder of the team we have built nor of the incredible clients we have developed lifetime relationships around."

Viridian works with individuals, families, and closely held businesses to focus on what matters most by taking the complexity out of their financial challenges through financial planning, investment management and tax planning and preparation.

Viridian has grown annual revenue 25% the past 3 years. Additionally, they have grown to a size of 28 employees and 11 shareholders.

When asked what helped fuel the growth, Co-Founder, Marcus Dusenbury, highlighted the people. "When we set out to build Viridian ten years ago, we knew the key to successful growth depended on top tier talent. Without great people, we wouldn't be able to achieve the level of success we have today."

In 2018, Viridian was named one of the top "100 Best Companies to Work For" by Seattle Business Magazine.

About Viridian

Viridian is an independent, 100% employee-owned firm providing comprehensive financial planning, investment management, and tax planning/preparation services to individuals, families and closely held businesses. More information is available at ViridianAdvisors.com

Financial Planning and Investment Management services offered through Viridian RIA, LLC. Assurance, Tax Consulting, and Accounting services offered through Viridian Tax and Accounting Corp.

Viridian Media Enquiries

Lyceus Group

Tucker Slosburg

Tslosburg@lyceusgroup.com

206.652.3206

SOURCE Viridian

Related Links

https://viridianadvisors.com

