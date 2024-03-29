VIRIDIAN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) ("Viridian") on behalf of the company's shareholders.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Viridian and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the company's shareholders in connection with recent corporate actions.

Viridian shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740 or (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected] / [email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/viridian-therapeutics/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

