Viridis Chemical and HELM U.S. Corporation Announce Global Marketing Partnership

HOUSTON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viridis Chemical, LLC ("Viridis Chemical") and HELM U.S. Corporation ("HELM") today announced an exclusive Global Marketing Partnership for the purchase and sale of USP grade bio-based Ethanol and bio-based Ethyl Acetate to be produced at the Viridis Chemical manufacturing plant in Columbus, Nebraska. HELM will immediately assume the exclusive responsibility for global sales, marketing and logistics management for both of Viridis Chemical's products.

"We are excited to partner with HELM, one of the world's largest and most successful independent chemicals marketers. We see a perfect synergy allowing us to focus on our expertise of producing sustainable and high-quality renewable chemicals, combined with HELM's outstanding marketing capabilities from decades of presence here in the United States and around the world," said Carl V Rush, Jr., CEO and co-founder of Viridis Chemical.

Oliver Leptien, President and CEO of HELM U.S., stated, "Viridis Chemical's focus on a high-performing, sustainable product combined with their structured and visionary approach to sustainable and renewable chemicals led the way towards this value-creating partnership. We are convinced that our highly customized market approach and our unique business model will add additional value to these two bio-based products."

Björn Steckel, EVP Derivatives at HELM U.S., said, "It is a visible step forward to further increase our product portfolio with sustainable and renewable chemicals. The Viridis Chemical bio-based Ethyl Acetate is a visible differentiator in numerous applications vs. traditional fossil-based Ethyl Acetate."

Viridis Chemical's Columbus plant is currently undergoing capital improvements that will increase production capacity. The plant is expected to begin production of high-quality USP-grade bio-Ethanol in mid-2021 and production of bio-based Ethyl Acetate at a global scale in Q4 2022.

About HELM

HELM is a Hamburg, Germany-based family-owned company established in 1900 generating global revenues of $5 billion per year. HELM is one of the world's largest chemicals marketing companies. The company secures access to the world's key markets through its specific regional knowledge and subsidiaries, sales offices and participations all around the globe. As a multifunctional marketing organization HELM is active in the chemicals industry, in the crop protection industry, in pharmaceuticals and in the fertilizer industry.

About Viridis Chemical

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Viridis Chemical, LLC is a world-class manufacturer of renewable chemicals. We're committed to the safe, environmentally sound, and economically viable conversion of bio-Ethanol into useful products previously derived from oil or natural gas. We provide value to our customers by offering a green, domestically sourced alternative to their existing supply chain. Viridis Chemical adds purpose to our suppliers and to the economy of Nebraska by further increasing the range of usefulness of local, agriculturally derived feedstock. For more information, please visit www.viridischemical.com.

