Viridis Chemical Announces EPC Partnership With Koch Project Solutions

HOUSTON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viridis Chemical, LLC ("Viridis Chemical"), a manufacturer of renewable chemicals, announces the execution of a fixed price, performance-guaranteed agreement with Koch Project Solutions, LLC ("KPS") to design and construct capital improvements to increase production capacity at its renewable chemicals plant in Columbus, Nebraska. Upon completion, Viridis Chemical's Columbus plant will be producing both USP grade bio-based ethanol and bio-based Ethyl Acetate.

Randy Whitaker, Co-Founder and CFO of Viridis Chemical, stated, "We appreciate the support and vision of our investors, EIV Capital and IFG Asset Management, and our project execution firm, Koch Project Solutions, to help us craft an economic solution that positions our renewable chemicals platform for great success. The KPS team leveraged their deep understanding of the financing challenges often associated with these types of projects and helped us bring this project, and our company, to life."

"Successful conclusion of this project begins our journey into renewable chemicals manufacturing and marketing. Our team continues to work with KPS to evaluate practical strategic steps to accelerate our growth," said Carl Rush, Co-Founder and CEO, Viridis Chemical.

"KPS is seeking preferred partnerships with innovative companies that are forging creative solutions," stated Paul Switzer, president of KPS. "Viridis Chemical is a prime example of the kind of capital-intensive, innovative company which can benefit from KPS's project development and execution solutions. As part of Koch Engineered Solutions, KPS is able to leverage talent across a wide variety of highly technical capabilities in service of its customers."

About Viridis Chemical

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Viridis Chemical, LLC is a world-class manufacturer of renewable chemicals. We're committed to the safe, environmentally sound, and economically viable conversion of bio-Ethanol into useful products previously derived from oil or natural gas. We provide value to our customers by offering a green, domestically sourced alternative to their existing supply chain. Viridis Chemical adds purpose to our suppliers and to the economy of Nebraska by further increasing the range of usefulness of local, agriculturally derived feedstock. For more information, please visit www.viridischemical.com.

About Koch Project Solutions

Koch Project Solutions strives to be the preferred partner for capital project execution. Built on a foundation of safety, Koch Project Solutions partners with project owners to develop customized execution and contracting strategies designed to maximize the return on investment. Koch Project Solutions is a part of Koch Engineered Solutions providing world-class services and technologies broadly across industrial sectors. Superior Outcomes. Consistently Delivered. Learn more at our website: www.kochprojectsolutions.com.

Viridis Chemical, LLC

Media Contact:

Beverly Jernigan

[email protected]

713-494-1733

Koch Project Solutions, LLC

Marketing Contact:

Antoine Schellinger

[email protected]

346-257-3949

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.jpg

SOURCE Viridis Chemical