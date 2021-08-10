Viridis Chemical Announces Hiring of Seasoned Executive Keith Terhune as Senior Vice President of Operations

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viridis Chemical, LLC ("Viridis Chemical"), a manufacturer of renewable chemicals, announces the hiring of Keith Terhune as Senior Vice President of Operations. Terhune will oversee all operations and capital project execution for the Company.

Terhune has had a long, successful career of engineering and operational experience in the chemical and energy industries, including eight years with Baker Hughes, Inc. and 19 years with Eastman Chemical Company.

Carl Rush, co-founder and CEO, stated, "We are excited to have Keith join the Viridis Chemical team. Keith is experienced in a variety of chemical and industrial applications that will be invaluable to our company, including at our existing plant in Columbus, Nebraska, and as we evaluate new opportunities to expand our renewable chemical platform."

Keith Terhune, Senior Vice President of Operations, remarked, "The chemical industry and its customers continue to focus on sustainable and economically viable green products to supplement existing hydrocarbon-based processes. Viridis Chemical has taken the first step in providing a solution to participants in the space and I am thrilled to be part of the team. I look forward to helping accelerate the great progress Viridis Chemical has made to date on building a leading green chemical company."

About Viridis Chemical

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Viridis Chemical, LLC is a world-class manufacturer of renewable chemicals. We're committed to the safe, environmentally sound, and economically viable conversion of bio-Ethanol into useful products previously derived from oil or natural gas. We provide value to our customers by offering a green, domestically sourced alternative to their existing supply chain. Viridis Chemical adds purpose to our suppliers and to the economy of Nebraska by further increasing the range of usefulness of local, agriculturally derived feedstock. For more information, please visit www.viridischemical.com.

