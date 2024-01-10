Viridis Terra Collaborates with Amazon on Innovative Agroforestry Project in the Peruvian Amazon Rainforest

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Viridis Terra, a leader in large-scale forest landscape restoration, is proud to announce Amazon's investment in its pioneering agroforestry project in the Peruvian Amazon Rainforest. This project marks a significant step in our commitment to combat climate change and degradation of nature through practices that enhance local livelihoods, advance carbon removal, and contribute to biodiversity gains.

Restoring Nature + Enhancing Livelihoods

In a world grappling with climate change, the loss of tropical forests is a critical concern. In 2022 alone, the planet witnessed the loss of 4.1 million hectares of tropical forest, contributing significantly to global carbon emissions. Viridis Terra, in collaboration with Amazon, is addressing this urgent issue by focusing on the restoration of significantly degraded lands.

Our collaboration involves restoring certain degraded lands in the Ucayali and Loreto regions of Peru. This project will establish biodiverse forests and agroforestry systems on degraded land, integrating native tree species and crops such as cocoa and citrus, based on more-sustainable farm management plans. This initiative not only aids in carbon sequestration but also will offer a sustainable source of income for local farming communities, aiming to help empower them for long-term economic stability.

A New Benchmark in Carbon Credit Quality

Viridis Terra, in collaboration with Amazon, is at the forefront of enhancing carbon credit quality in forest and agroforest restoration projects. We are working on certifying carbon removal generated through Amazon's investments under the rigorous standards of the new ABACUS label. Viridis Terra's business model is focused on ensuring the success and real impacts on climate and nature through short, mid, and long-term economic value creation to all stakeholders involved in fixing the deforestation and degradation cycle. Through these efforts, Viridis Terra contributes significantly to the advancement of high-quality, impactful evaluation methods in nature-based climate solutions.

Our Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Viridis Terra aims to scale its impact in forest landscape restoration and carbon removal generation in Peru but also in other countries in Latin America. Our collaboration with Amazon is a testament to our commitment to scalable, high-impact lasting and durable solutions that benefit the climate, nature, and communities. We invite project developers, corporations, and investors interested in natural capital asset classes to join our mission and reach out and explore a potential collaboration with us.

"We are thrilled to work with Amazon in scaling up our integrated forest landscape restoration activities," said Martin Beaudoin Nadeau, founder and CEO of Viridis Terra. "This collaboration is a significant milestone in transforming the nature-based carbon removal sector, creating lasting positive impacts on the environment and local communities."

For more information on Viridis Terra, please contact Yves Pinsonneault, Chief Development and Marketing Officer at Viridis Terra.

