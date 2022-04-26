Viridix Launches Next-Generation Precision Irrigation System with First Ever AI-based Autonomous Capabilities

MODI'IN, Israel, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viridix Ltd. announced today the launch of its most advanced Precision Irrigation System. Viridix's Gen3 new system connects with remote monitoring and irrigation control solutions, creating a groundbreaking autonomous irrigation solution.

Viridix's Gen3 Auto-Pilot systems comprised of Viridix's RooTense®, a proprietary and patented water potential sensor that mimics the plant roots and provides real time data, alongside the company's unique AI-based software that aggregates the RooTense® data with external data from other sources and analyzes it all to provide operational insights, enabling the system to make and act on autonomous decisions.

Designed for farmers who want to push their irrigation capabilities to the next level, Viridix Gen3 Auto-Pilot now connects, in addition to the RooTense® sensors to water pressure sensors, air humidity and temperature sensors, and remote watering controllers. The advanced and easy-to-use platform provides unparalleled effectiveness through a holistic autonomous solution for optimized precision irrigation.

Customers can now monitor the root's activity and implement a smart irrigation protocol across their farms in real time, field by field, adjusting irrigation levels according to live conditions. The advanced system uses artificial intelligence to recommend the exact adjustments required to dose the optimum irrigation for individual crops.

"With the introduction of the new Viridix Gen3 Auto-Pilot system we are unlocking new experiences and setting the standard of performance for precision irrigation," stated Tal Maor, CBO and Co-Founder of Viridix. "The launch of this new technology is a result of our commitment to invest in the development of innovative and effective solutions that increase crop productivity for improved environmental sustainability," he added.

In an age where resources are depleting, and more food is needed, the Viridix platform has the potential to become a game-changer that helps large and small farmers produce more with less by leveraging data-driven decisions, optimizations, and Auto-Pilot automation.

About Viridix

Viridix Ltd. empowers farmers by taking uncertainty out of irrigation decisions. By combining accurate and timely water potential data with additional information such as weather, irrigation protocols and soil characteristics, Viridix simplifies and automates one of the most important operations in farming. Precise irrigation helps farmers optimize productivity, reduce resource consumption and improve sustainability.

The Viridix solution is based on revolutionary RooTense® technology that is cost effective, requires no maintenance and is extremely easy to use. This advanced IoT-based solution leverages AI and machine learning to deliver precision irrigation, taking it to the next level with full-irrigation-cycle automation.

