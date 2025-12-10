Virima Welcomes Back Salil Kulkarni as Chief Strategy and Information Officer

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virima today announced the return of Salil Kulkarni to its executive leadership team as Chief Strategy and Information Officer (CSIO), effective October 16, 2025. A former Chief Operating Officer and Chief Information Officer for Virima, Kulkarni rejoins to help lead the company's next stage of growth.

With more than 30 years of IT and management consulting experience, Kulkarni has led technology and operations for global enterprises and high-growth organizations, guiding large-scale digital transformation, cybersecurity, and operations initiatives.

Salil Kulkarni

Most recently, he was a Principal in The Hackett Group's Strategy and Business Transformation practice, advising clients on business and technology strategy, AI/ML, and change at scale. His background also includes leading AI-driven product innovation at Stride and founding consulting firm Vichaar LLC, experience he will now bring to Virima's growth, governance, and innovation agenda.

"Salil was instrumental in shaping Virima in its early years," said Rajan Palaniswamy, Virima's Founder and CEO. "His deep operational experience, technology and business leadership and strategic vision make him uniquely qualified to help us scale. We're delighted to welcome him back as CSIO, aligning our growth strategy with the technology and data disciplines that power our product and customer success."

Kulkarni will combine responsibility for corporate strategy and business growth with stewardship of Virima's information technology and data governance. He will lead strategic planning, identify growth and partnership opportunities, guide digital transformation programs, oversee internal IT systems and data governance, and serve as an executive advisor and brand ambassador to customers, partners, and industry stakeholders.

"Returning to Virima at this moment is energizing," said Salil Kulkarni. "The company has grown in capability and market momentum since my earlier tenure. I look forward to working across product, engineering, sales and operations to ensure our strategy and technology investments accelerate value for customers and position Virima for sustained leadership in the market."

About Virima

Virima helps enterprises discover, map and manage complex IT and hybrid environments with automated discovery, visual dependency mapping and CMDB automation. The company's SaaS platform is designed to reduce downtime, simplify IT operations and improve risk and compliance visibility. Learn more at virima.com.

