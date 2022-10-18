VIRINX Announces the Successful Contactless Suppression of Wound-Infecting Bacteria by its Viper22 System

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virinx LLC ("VIRINX" or "the Company"), a developer of highly integrated IoT devices, announced the successful preliminary test results of its Viper22 system, which is a miniature noncontact wound and fungus infection treatment system.

Wounds range from superficial cellulitis to deep necrotizing infections, abscesses, and osteomyelitis. Appropriate antimicrobial therapy is the cornerstone of successful wound treatment. Unfortunately, antibiotic regimens are most influenced by the presence of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Enterococcus faecalis, Streptococcus pyogenes, or Acinetobacter baumannii. Other common bacteria and spores that cause infections in wounds or act as wound healing inhibitors are Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Coagulase-negative staphylococci, Candida albicans, and Cladosporium herbarum per the clinician's index of suspicion for these pathogens and depending on local prevalence and patient risk factors.

"VIRINX has previously evaluated the impact of using microwave frequencies of 6 to 10 GHz and exposing bacteria to these microwave frequencies on glass surfaces for few minutes. The bacteria counts were reduced by more than three 10log on glass surfaces," stated Dr. Fred Mohamadi, VIRINX's CEO. "The Company is actively pursuing in-vivo evaluations targeted for wound management applications."

According to Statista's market projections, chronic wounds affect about 6.5 million people, resulting in annual treatment costs of up to $25 billion USD.

Virinx LLC is a privately held company with 100% American ownership. The Company develops advanced electronic micro modules with highly integrated functionalities, and advanced performance for a wide range of medical and healthcare applications. Utilizing dozens of its granted and many more pending patent applications, the Company is uniquely positioned to provide small footprint, portable, and low-cost diagnosis and treatment modules.

