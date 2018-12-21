Viriom China Wins Award at 2018 Zhongguancun International Frontier Science and Technology Innovation Competition

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viriom China has been named the only foreign finalist of the 2018 Zhongguancun International Frontier Science and Technology Innovation Competition. The Zhongguancun government offered Viriom China advantageous terms for research and manufacturing activities. It also supports Viriom's regulatory and financing activities in China.

Nikolay Savchuk, Executive Chairman of Viriom, expressed his excitement about the results of the competition and confirmed Viriom's intent to work with the government of Zhongguancun on the development of the pharma industry and the emergence of innovative anti-HIV and anti-HBV drugs in China.

The international innovation competition is held annually within the framework of China's innovation policy to promote scientific and technological progress. The contest is organized by the Chinese Academy of Science and governmental departments of Beijing and supported by Zhongguancun Bank, Huaxia Bank and Bank of Beijing. During the contest, Viriom China presented its novel therapies for treatment of HIV and HBV and shared its plans on development in China as well as overseas. The project was evaluated by the leading experts of Chinese medical and research institutes, as well as heads of investment companies.

About Viriom

Viriom focuses on the treatment, prophylaxis, and eradication of infectious diseases globally. Viriom is developing and commercializing the most innovative and affordable solutions to radically expand global access to the best antiviral treatments. Viriom's broad, proprietary, and partnered pipeline covers therapeutic, prophylactic, and curative medicines for HIV and viral hepatitis. Viriom established its subsidiary in Beijing in June 2018 and started to develop its products in China. For more information, please visit https://www.viriom.com/home-cn/.

