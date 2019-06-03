Viriom Files for Market Authorization in China

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iain Dukes, CEO of Viriom Inc (San Diego, CA), presented Viriom's strategy on high growth developing markets, which includes obtaining a market authorization in China, at the 11th ChinaBio Annual International Partnering Conference in Shanghai.

Dr. Dukes emphasized unmet needs in testing and treating HIV positive patients and preventing HIV worldwide and highlighted new medicines available on the market, including multiple long acting injectable and oral treatments and prophylaxis being developed by Viriom. Viriom submitted its first commercial drug - once daily Elpida® (elsulfavirine) capsules for treating HIV - to SFDA for a market authorization in China.

Viriom Inc is establishing its affiliate in Hong Kong to attend to the developing markets, including Greater China, Thailand and Indonesia, where over 5 million people live with an HIV infection. Viriom's strategy includes fast track registration opportunities offered by multiple regulatory authorities due to the severity of the HIV epidemic in this region. Viriom will be massively investing in clinical development in China and supporting a joint venture partnering with local pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors.

According to GlobalData Healthcare, current market for HIV treatment and prophylaxis in developing markets is estimated to be over $2,5B and is projected to grow to $3,5B by 2025. According to UNAIDS, less than 50% of the 36.9 million HIV patients around the globe are on antiretroviral therapy.

About Viriom

Viriom (San Diego, CA) focuses on the treatment, prophylaxis, and eradication of infectious diseases globally. Viriom is developing and commercializing the most innovative and affordable solutions to radically expand global access to the best antiviral treatments. Viriom's broad, proprietary, and partnered pipeline covers therapeutic, prophylactic, and curative medicines for HIV and viral hepatitis. Learn more at www.viriom.com .

