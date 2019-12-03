Viriom Launches Reproductive Toxicity Studies for Elpida® (Elsulfavirine) Once Weekly Oral Formulation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viriom Inc (Viriom) announces launching Segment I and Segment II reproductive toxicity studies of Elpida® (elsulfavirine) HIV-1 therapy, supported by preclinical services of the Division of AIDS at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health.

These preclinical studies are critical for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drug approval process and for bringing Elpida® once weekly oral formulation to the market in the United States. The studies are executed by SRI International (www.sri.com) and Covance (www.covance.com).

About Elpida® (elsulfavirine): Elsulfavirine is an investigational new drug that is being studied in once daily and once weekly oral long-acting formulations to treat HIV. Elsulfavirine belongs to a group of HIV drugs called non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs). NNRTIs attach to and block an HIV enzyme called reverse transcriptase. Studies have shown that elsulfavirine appears effective for treating HIV in people who have not previously taken HIV medicines. Elsulfavirine may also be effective against certain strains of HIV that can no longer be controlled by Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved NNRTIs. Viriom is also developing a long-acting injectable formulation of investigational new drug VM1500A-LAI to prevent HIV.

About Viriom: Viriom (San Diego, CA) focuses on the treatment, prophylaxis, and eradication of infectious diseases globally. Viriom is developing and commercializing the most innovative and affordable solutions to radically expand global access to the best antiviral treatments. Viriom's broad, proprietary, and partnered pipeline covers therapeutic, prophylactic, and curative medicines for HIV and viral hepatitis. Learn more at www.viriom.com.

