Viriom Wins Grant Award to Establish Affiliate in Mainland China

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viriom Inc. (San Diego, CA), has won a grant award in the city of Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, to establish its affiliate in Mainland China. Viriom opened a representative office in Beijing in 2017 and is establishing an affiliate in Hong Kong as part of its five-year plan of drug development and technology transfer to attend to markets, including Greater China, Thailand and Indonesia, where over 5 million people live with an HIV infection.



Viriom's strategy includes fast track registration opportunities offered by regulatory authorities due to the severity of the HIV epidemic in this region. Viriom plans to massively invest in development in China and support a joint venture partnering with local pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors.

According to GlobalData Healthcare, current market for HIV treatment and prophylaxis in developing markets is estimated to be over $2,5B and is projected to grow to $3,5B by 2025. According to UNAIDS, less than 50% of the 36.9 million HIV patients around the globe are on antiretroviral therapy.

About Viriom

Viriom (San Diego, CA) focuses on the treatment, prophylaxis, and eradication of infectious diseases globally. Viriom is developing and commercializing the most innovative and affordable solutions to radically expand global access to the best antiviral treatments. Viriom's broad, proprietary, and partnered pipeline covers therapeutic, prophylactic, and curative medicines for HIV and viral hepatitis. Learn more at www.viriom.com .

Media Contact:

Ronald Demuth

CFO, Viriom

+1(858)-794-4860x321

rdemuth@viriom.com

SOURCE Viriom Inc.

