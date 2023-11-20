Viriom's Single Pill Influenza Treatment Completes Critical Phase I Clinical Trials

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viriom Inc., dedicated to advancing a pipeline of highly effective and broadly affordable treatments targeting infectious and malignant diseases globally, announces the successful completion and positive results of Phase I clinical trial for AV5124, a novel inhibitor of influenza virus replication. AV5124 is an extremely effective inhibitor of influenza virus RNA processing that is potent against all tested influenza types including viruses resistant to neuraminidase inhibitors (Tamiflu®) or cap-dependent endonuclease inhibitors (Zoflusa®).

The recently concluded Phase I clinical studies demonstrated remarkable safety and tolerability of AV5124. Blood drug levels achieved in this study are consistent with potent virus suppression for several days after a single oral exposure. The excellent safety profile and known potency of AV5124 against influenza virus supports advancing this compound into Phase II-III efficacy studies that will begin during this year's influenza season.

Laboratory studies supporting the development of AV5124 showed extremely potent suppression of all tested Influenza A and Influenza B viruses, including drug-resistant variants. AV5124 is also a potent inhibitor of highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses circulating in nature, indicating the potential for seasonal or pandemic influenza treatment, and for pandemic preparedness. This advance in the development of influenza virus therapy underscores Viriom's dedication to advancing treatments that address the evolving challenges of influenza and other infectious or malignant diseases.

About Viriom Inc.

Viriom Inc. is at the forefront of advancing a pipeline of effective and affordable treatments for diseases of global interest. With a robust network of partners, Viriom is building a global drug development platform targeting infectious and malignant diseases. The company focuses on blood-borne and respiratory viral diseases, and cancers for which effective therapies are not available.

Viriom's mission encompasses the goal of broadening access to new therapies for developed and developing countries. The company's commitment to global health extends beyond borders, ensuring that groundbreaking antiviral treatments, such as Avifavir, Elpida and AV5124, contribute to improving health outcomes worldwide.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Elena Kurdina

Administrative Director

301.287.2023

[email protected]

SOURCE Viriom Inc.