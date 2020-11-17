Virion Therapeutics Wins Prestigious 'Most Valued Company' at Keiretsu Forum Investor Capital Expo

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virion Therapeutics, developing novel T cell based treatments for cancers and infectious diseases using the world's first genetically encoded checkpoint inhibitor, was one of three companies named a "Most Valued Company" at the virtual Keiretsu Forum Investor Capital Expo which showcased 36 premier growth-stage companies primarily in life sciences and technology. Nearly 50 angel groups, investors from 100+ Family Offices, corporate partners, and hundreds of accredited investors attended the Expo.

Virion was hand-picked by hundreds of attending angel investors as a stand-out innovator amongst a group of highly touted, entrepreneurial companies from U.S. and Canada.

"We are thrilled to have received this recognition from Keiretsu Forum and its investors," said Andrew Luber, Pharm.D., President & CEO of Virion. "Keiretsu is an internationally recognized leader in Angel Investment circles with highly sophisticated investors and we are very grateful for their continued support," added Luber.

The Investor Capital Expo is hosted by Keiretsu Forum, the world's largest angel investor network ranked by Pitchbook #1 in two categories: "Most active investors early stage" and "Most active investors late stage."

About Keiretsu Forum

Keiretsu Forum is a global investment community of accredited private equity angel investors, venture capitalists and corporate/institutional investors. Keiretsu Forum was founded in 2000 by Randy Williams. Keiretsu Forum today is a worldwide network of capital, resources and deal flow with over 50 chapters on three continents. Keiretsu Forum members invest in high-quality, diverse investment opportunities. The community is strengthened through its involvement in social and charitable activities.

