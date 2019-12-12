VirMax, LLC Partners with Bethenny Frankel's Skinnygirl to Launch New Line of Supplements for Women

Hair, Skin & Nails with Biotin: Helps to maintain glossy hair, strong nails and radiant skin.



Collagen Enhancer: Helps to fight signs of aging, reduce wrinkles and age spots and enhance collagen, making skin firmer.



Relaxation & Sleep Support with Melatonin: Helps to increase relaxation and improve sleep quality and duration.



Sensuality For Female Intimacy: Helps to increase desire, elevate sensation and improve blood flow.



"For many women, it is a challenge to manage a busy schedule while maintaining good health," said Skinnygirl founder and CEO, Bethenny Frankel. "Skinnygirl supplements give women a convenient and simple option to help address health and beauty issues that many of us struggle with. This partnership with VirMax and new line of products is a natural extension of the Skinnygirl brand."



All four products are non-GMO and offered in vegetarian capsules. Skinnygirl Supplements by VirMax are available exclusively at more than 5,000 Walgreens stores across the country.



"Bethenny has a keen sense of the needs of female consumers and it has been exciting to collaborate with her to identify underserved areas in the supplement market where VirMax could help fill a need," said Marty Gallant, VirMax President and CEO. "We look forward to working with her to help further educate women on the importance of self-care and how supplements can play a key role in their daily health and beauty routine."



For more information, visit www.skinnygirlsupplements.com.



About Skinnygirl

Founded on the practical, healthy lifestyle expertise of Bethenny Frankel, Skinnygirl provides solutions to women's most common health concerns making the path to healthier living as fun and straightforward as possible. Products are created with distinctly high standards for the best ingredient quality, nutritional content and taste. Skinnygirl empowers women to lead balanced lives by making healthy choices easy. To learn more about Skinnygirl, please visit www.Skinnygirlofficial.com .

About VirMax, LLC

VirMax, LLC was founded in 2006 by President and CEO, Marty Gallant, and Vice-President of Sales, Travis Pendergast. VirMax is a full line of supplements for men and women that includes products designed to address Low T, pre-diabetic conditions, blue light exposure and more.

