VirnetX and Envoy Sign Agreement

News provided by

VirnetX Holding Corporation

09 Jun, 2023, 09:25 ET

Data Security Company to Sell VirnetX Matrix

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. , June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) ("VirnetX") today announced that it has signed a non-exclusive agreement with Envoy Data Corporation to sell VirnetX's family of products, including VirnetX Matrix™, to their 500 small-to-medium-size business customers in Healthcare, Manufacturing, Banking and Agriculture. They will also sell VirnetX Matrix™ to their 400+ existing channel partners ranging from System Integrators, VARS, MSPs and MSSPs.

"We are extremely pleased to have Envoy selling our products," said Kendall Larsen, VirnetX CEO and President. "Envoy is a leader in data security, expanding across the Country, delivering premier cybersecurity solutions to their impressive clientele."

"VirnetX Matrix is a great addition to our cybersecurity product arsenal," said Jeff Ciraulo, Envoy Data Principle and VP of Product Management Security Division. "VirnetX Matrix will bolster our Networking Security solutions as well as help customers strengthen their critical security needs across their business."

"Our staff said that our previous VPN solution was cumbersome and limited their ability to work," said Glen Davis, Envoy Data Chief Operating Officer.  "The flexibility, capability and ease of use and management is exactly what we knew we could achieve with VirnetX Matrix. The difference was immediate once our remote users used VirnetX Matrix. We see what our customers will appreciate." 

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology company with patented technology for Zero Trust Network Access ("ZTNA") based secure network communications. VirnetX's software and technology solutions, including its Secure Domain Name Registry and Technology, VirnetX One™, VirnetX War Room™, VirnetX Matrix™, and Gabriel Connection Technology™, are designed to be device and location independent, and enable a secure real-time communication environment for all types of enterprise applications, services, and critical infrastructures. The Company's patent portfolio includes over 200 U.S. and foreign granted patents, validations, and pending applications. For more information, please visit www.virnetx.com

About Envoy Data Security

Envoy Data Security is the first choice for protecting small-to­-medium-size businesses and the public sector by effectively delivering comprehensive, best-in-class cybersecurity solutions that mitigate costly threats. Customers trust Envoy Data Security because of our people, our relationships, and the ease of doing business. For more information, please visit https://envoydata.com/

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release should be read in conjunction with our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Statements herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act").

These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future events and conditions and may discuss, among other things, expectations regarding the product and its impact on security solutions. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result in," and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside our control, and could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements and from our historical results and experience. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be considered a complete list. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made.

EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY LAW, WE UNDERTAKE NO OBLIGATION TO UPDATE OR REVISE ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT AS A RESULT OF NEW INFORMATION, FUTURE EVENTS OR OTHERWISE.

Investor Relations
VirnetX Holding Corporation
415.505.0456
[email protected]

SOURCE VirnetX Holding Corporation

