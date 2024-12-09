VirnetX Announces New Chief Technical Officer

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) today announced that it has hired Dr. John Anthony Jamison as new VirnetX Chief Technical Officer (CTO). From May 1997 to January 2018, Dr. Jamison served as a Naval Intelligence Officer for numerous strategic, operational and tactical commands and technical assignments throughout his service. After that, he served as the Technical Director at BAE Systems, Inc.'s FAST Labs Defense Electronics R&D Unit, where he led advanced programs involving tactical space satellite efforts for the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. Following BAE Systems, Inc. Until November 2024, Dr. Jamison was the CTO at an AI/ML start-up, OmniTeq, where he worked to developed commercial services in the fields of bioinformatics, energy and power optimization, and climate related analytics. Dr. Jamison received his Doctorate of Strategic Intelligence from American Military University along with M.A. in National Security as well as a B.S. in Criminal Justice from the Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania.

"We are estatic to have Dr. Jamison join us as CTO," said Kendall Larsen, VirnetX President and CEO. "He brings a wealth of technology experience in the intelligence community and will be instrumental as we convert on our defense sector objectives."

Previous VirnetX CTO, Dr. Victor Larson, will take on a new role as a Strategic Advisor at VirnetX.

