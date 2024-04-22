VirnetX Announces Strategic Defense Advisory Board

Four Retired Senior U.S. Air Force Leaders to Advise and Provide Direction for VirnetX's Zero Trust Network Access Security

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) today announced that it has established an advisory board comprised of four retired senior U.S. Air Force leaders. The board will assist and advise on business development and operational direction of VirnetX's Zero Trust Network Access security technology as a necessary layer of security for defense communications and data management to Department of Defense government officials and commercial contractors.

Advisory Board Members:

Lance W Lord, General, USAF (Ret.)

Lord retired in 2006 as a 4-star General in the U.S. Air Force. He was the Commander of the Air Force Space Command and was responsible for the development, acquisition and operation of the Air Force's space and missile systems. He led more than 39,700 space professionals who provided combat forces and capabilities to the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Strategic Command. He is a former member of the President's Commission on Position, Navigation and Timing Senior Advisory Group and the US Strategic Command Senior Advisory Group. Lord currently serves as the Chairman of OmniTeq and founded its predecessor L2 Aerospace LLC. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Frequency Electronics Corporation, is a board member of Boneal Aerospace Corporation, a member of the Iridium Communications Government Advisory Board, a member of General Dynamics Mission Systems Senior Advisory Group and Hera Satellite Systems Senior Advisory Group.

Daniel P (Fig) Leaf, Lieutenant General, USAF (Ret.)

Leaf retired in 2008 as a 3-star Lieutenant General in the U.S. Air Force. He was Deputy Commander in the U.S. Pacific Command. He has worked with leaders of every nation in the Indo-Asia Pacific region except North Korea. He delivered guest lectures at King's College London, the Vietnam Academy of Social Science, China's PLA Political Academy in Xian, and the Pakistan National Defense University among others. His military experience includes his time at PACOM, a tour of duty at Headquarters Pacific Air Forces, four years of duty assignments in both the Republic of Korea and Japan, and temporary military duty across the region. A master of air operations, information warfare and joint force operations, he is a decorated fighter pilot and leader, with combat missions in Europe and the Middle East. He has executive level industry experience as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Northrup Grumman.

Nina M Armagno, Lieutenant General, USAF (Ret.)

Armagno retired in 2023 as a 3-star Lieutenant General in the U.S. Air Force, serving as the first Director of Staff for the U.S. Space Force. During her 35-year career, Armagno held multiple commands at many levels of space operations including Director of Plans and Policy at U.S. Strategic Command. She was instrumental in the creation of the U.S. Space Force by working with the highest levels of the U.S. Government and is a lifetime member of the Council of Foreign Relations. Industry experience includes RocketLab board director and several strategic advisory board positions.

A Bowen Ballard, Major General, USAF (Ret.)

Ballard retired in 2003 as a 2-Star Major General in the U.S. Air Force with over 37 years of uniformed service. He served as Assistant Chief of Staff of Intelligence at U.S. Air Force Headquarters in the Pentagon and as Mobilization Assistant to the Director of the National Security Agency and Chief of Central Security Services. He serves on the Air Force Secretary and Chief of Staff Civilian Advisory Group and is widely recognized on the Hill in DC and throughout numerous Congressional circles. He has been CEO of a regional real estate corporation and a director of two regional commercial banks. He has served on the Embry-Riddle University President's Advisory Board and has accumulated more than 7,000 hours as a civilian pilot.

"We are honored that such an esteemed group of elite military commanders recognize the importance of our network security technology and have joined our team," said Kendall Larsen, VirnetX CEO and President. "Their knowledge and counsel will allow us to present our Zero Trust Network Access security to top decision-making government and commercial defense personnel."

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology company with industry-leading, patented technology for Zero Trust Network Access ("ZTNA") based secure network communications. VirnetX's software and technology solutions, including its Secure Domain Name Registry and Technology, VirnetX One™, VirnetX War Room™, VirnetX Matrix™, and Gabriel Connection Technology™, are designed to be device and location independent, and enable a secure real-time communication environment for all types of enterprise applications, services, and critical infrastructures. The Company's patent portfolio includes over 200 U.S. and foreign granted patents, validations, and pending applications. For more information, please visit www.virnetx.com

