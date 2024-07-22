VirnetX Participates at RIMPAC 2024

Successfully Demonstrates Secure Connection Technology to U.S. Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Operational Partners

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) today announced that it participated in the U.S. Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) sponsored technology demonstrations during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, a large-scale international maritime exercise at Ford Island, Oahu, Hawaii. At RIMPAC 2024, VirnetX successfully demonstrated how its technology connected users on Android, MacOS and iOS via different networks including cellular and WIFI for secure video conferencing using VirnetX's War Room. VirnetX also demonstrated War Room's secure video conferencing from ship to shore environments.

Lt. General (Ret.) Leaf Discusses VirnetX Technology at RIMPAC

"The successful demonstrations at RIMPAC 2024 allowed us to showcase the unique value of VirnetX's secure connection technology in a dynamic environment," said Lt. General (Ret.) Dan Leaf, a VirnetX Defense Advisor. "From day-to-day static situations to the most challenging operations in conflict or humanitarian assistance, VirnetX can fill defense needs for security, stealth, and flexibility."

"In terms of presenting our technology it doesn't get any bigger than RIMPAC," said Kendall Larsen, VirnetX CEO and President. "Touted as the world's largest international maritime warfare exercise, RIMPAC gave us the opportunity to demonstrate how War Room secure video conferencing can be utilized across all platforms with no geographical boundaries under the most critical military circumstances."

About RIMPAC

Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) is a large-scale international maritime warfare exercise. Held biennially, the exercise is designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise, which takes place in the waters surrounding the Hawaiian Islands, is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. For more information, go to https://www.cpf.navy.mil/RIMPAC/.

About Lieutenant General USAF (Ret.) Dan Leaf

Lt. General (Ret.) Leaf's 33-year Air Force career culminated into his position as Deputy Commander of U.S. Pacific Command. He has worked with leaders of every nation in the Indo-Asia Pacific region except North Korea. He is a decorated combat fighter pilot and leader and has executive industry experience as a Vice President at Northrup Grumman. From 2012-2017, he was the Director of DoD's Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology company with industry-leading, patented technology for Zero Trust Network Access ("ZTNA") based secure network communications. VirnetX's software and technology solutions, including its Secure Domain Name Registry and Technology, VirnetX One™, VirnetX War Room™, VirnetX Matrix™, and Gabriel Connection Technology™, are designed to be device and location independent, and enable a secure real-time communication environment for all types of enterprise applications, services, and critical infrastructures. For more information, please visit www.virnetx.com

