VirnetX to Webcast Fireside Chat with CEO Kendall Larsen

News provided by

VirnetX Holding Corporation

06 Nov, 2023, 16:53 ET

Larsen to discuss 2023 activities and provide corporate roadmap for 2024

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC), an Internet security software and technology company, today announced it will webcast a special fireside chat with CEO Kendall Larsen on November 17, 2023 at 9 a.m. PST. The discussion will provide a snapshot of the Company's activities in 2023 and preview where the Company is headed in 2024 and beyond. The fireside chat with Kendall Larsen will be webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2728/49438 

EVENT DETAILS:

About VirnetX
VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology company with patented technology for Zero Trust Network Access ("ZTNA") based secure network communications. VirnetX's software and technology solutions, including its Secure Domain Name Registry and Technology, VirnetX One™, VirnetX War Room™, VirnetX Matrix™, and Gabriel Connection Technology™, are designed to be device- and location-independent, and enable a secure real-time communication environment for all types of enterprise applications, services, and critical infrastructures. The Company's patent portfolio includes over 200 U.S. and foreign-granted patents, validations, and pending applications. For more information, please visit www.virnetx.com.

Investor Relations
VirnetX Holding Corporation
415.505.0456
[email protected]

SOURCE VirnetX Holding Corporation

Also from this source

VirnetX and Zeleration Technology Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate Privacy in Online Communications

VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) today announced it has signed a non-exclusive agreement with Zeleration Technology, creating a new...

VirnetX Announces Partnership and Equity Position in OmniTeq

VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) today announced it has signed an agreement for an equity investment in OmniTeq, a prominent provider of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.