VironAire and SARANAMI Announce Purifier Deal to Battle Covid and Wildfire Smoke in the EU

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VironAire (https://VironAire.com) announced its agreement with SARANAMI Holdings, Inc. to supply medical-grade air purifiers within the European Union. The systems will assist in the battle against Covid-19 and its many variants. In addition, VironAire purification systems will aid in combating noxious smoke being created by wildfires throughout the EU.

Covid-19 continues to be a dangerous and pervasive virus. Variants are ever changing and proliferating. Indoor air quality is vitally important to health and safety. Portable indoor air purification systems are a crucial strategy in maintaining wellbeing of individuals inside of enclosed spaces. SARANAMI Holdings Inc., based in Belgium, Seychelles, and Belize, approached VironAire to provide it with a high level of technology and expertise on a large scale. VironAire and SARANAMI Holdings reached agreement after mutual collaboration.

Exhaustive Search and Testing

Horst Gottlieb, Dr. sc. hum., MScIH, Managing Director of SARANAMI Holdings said, "We explored many options of air purification systems. The marketplace is flooded with manufacturers. After exhaustive searching and subsequent meticulous testing, VironAire outperformed in every category by a wide margin. In addition, VironAire had previously been certified as a NATO contractor." Dr. Gottlieb continued, "The health and safety of many people are our responsibility. Careful consideration and testing were imperative. We are confident VironAire will deliver in technology, support, and service."

Enthusiastic Cooperation

Scott Crystal, VironAire CRO, stated, "VironAire was happy and enthusiastic to cooperate with SARANAMI Holdings' rigorous testing protocols and procedures. VironAire has extensive experience supplying air purification to governmental entities and the private sector in the U.S. and abroad. We were confident in our technology and abilities and pleased that SARANAMI reached an independent conclusion of trust in our competences." Mr. Crystal said further, "We look forward to this major relationship."

About VironAire

VironAire is a medical equipment manufacturer based in Palm Springs, CA. The company has developed the only medical-grade, portable HEPA (H13), UV, and Charged-Ion air purifier that also incorporates photocatalysis, molecular sieve and other cutting-edge technologies. The company's Next-Gen purifiers are affordable, simple to install and easy to use. VironAire's systems are used in a vast array of applications, from homes, schools, and businesses, and is the number one preferred choice of knowledgeable consumers.

