VironAire in Support of Covid-19 Response Announces New Purification Technology for its Next-Gen Portable Air Purifiers

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VironAire (https://VironAire.com) announced today the successful test, implementation and deployment of its innovative purification technology. The patent-pending filter, named iNOX19, will now be utilized in all VironAire's current line of next-generation portable air purifiers. This supports direct efforts in providing additional tools to the fight against coronavirus. iNOX19 filters 99.97% of particles down to 0.3 microns. Covid-19 is about 1 micron in non-aerosolized viral droplet form. With the addition of other technologies, the filter attempts to capture and precipitate other contaminants from the air.

The Technology

iNOX19 artfully combines true HEPA (H13), activated carbon, molecular sieve, cold catalysis and photocatalytic membranes into a compact, lightweight unit. iNOX19 is compatible with all current versions of VironAire's product lineup of air purifiers. This new technology coupled with VironAire's Electrostatic Pre-Filter, UV Light and Charged-Ion generation present advanced weaponry in the battle for air purification.

VironAire states that iNOX19 is a game changer. The technology, coupled with other purification strategies in VironAire systems, will serve to straitjacket airborne contaminants. While no system can claim 100% effectiveness in such an effort, VironAire purifiers with the new iNOX19 filter has catapulted the company to a leading role as the manufacturer of next generation, cutting-edge air purification.

Anticipation Builds

R. David Brown, VironAire's CTO, said, "The anticipation of iNOX19's release has been tremendous. Of course, we plan to upgrade our entire customer base, small and large, to iNOX19 as soon as feasible. It's such a technology leap that we can't afford to wait during a pandemic. Everyone is requesting expedited shipment of our purifiers. We are aggressively attempting to meet the needs of current and prospective customers."

About VironAire

VironAire is an air purification equipment manufacturer based in Palm Springs, CA. The company recently developed the first self-contained and portable HEPA (H13), UV and Charged-Ion air purifier that also incorporated photocatalysis, molecular sieve and other cutting-edge tools. The company's Next-Gen purifiers are affordable, simple to install and easy to use. VironAire's systems are used in a vast array of applications, from homes to businesses, and is nation's number one preferred provider of purification equipment.

