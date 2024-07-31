Vironix Health Secures Landmark Contract with Georgia Kidney Associates, Revolutionizing Virtual Care Management

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vironix Health Inc., a trailblazer in AI-powered virtual care management, clinched a major contract with Georgia Kidney Associates after a competitive search. This transformative partnership will provide preventive care for thousands of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) across Georgia.

Key Benefits for Georgia Kidney Associates

Comprehensive virtual care — remote physiologic monitoring, chronic care management, remote therapeutic monitoring, and principal care management

State-of-the-art physiologic monitoring devices and software to empower over 10,000 patients with kidney disease and associated heart, lung, and endocrinological conditions

Expanded support for CKD patients through personalized care plans and advanced health data tracking.

Dr. Indira Chervu, Chief Partner, Georgia Kidney Associates, lauded the partnership. "We are thrilled to partner with Vironix Health and leverage their industry-leading AI technology to enhance preventive care for our patients. Vironix stood out from its competitors with the breadth of their remote care offerings, the strength of their management team, their scientific and clinical credentials for improving patient outcomes, and their flexibility in contract pricing/terms. The Vironix platform will help us to provide better patient care and avoid vascular catastrophes, ER visits, and hospitalizations. We will streamline patient care with prompt management of chronic conditions using AI-generated algorithms tailored specifically to our patient needs."

Beyond Monitoring: Personalized Care Plans and Simplified Reimbursement

Vironix goes beyond basic monitoring to AI-powered, condition-specific care plans and dynamic interpretation of evolving health parameters for a truly personalized approach to patient care. Vironix's automated claims tracking and audit reports modernizes the reimbursement process with efficient and well-documented billing.

Dr. Vijay Nath, Nephrologist and Partner, Georgia Kidney Associates, added, "Vironix's scientifically-validated algorithms and proprietary health scores offer unparalleled risk stratification to prevent patient decompensation at home. This is a game-changer for us."

About Georgia Kidney Associates:

Established in 1979, the four-office Atlanta practice comprises eleven physicians dual-trained in internal medicine and nephrology, and five physician extenders. For more information on Georgia Kidney Associates and their advanced patient care practices, visit https://www.georgiakidney.com/.

About Vironix Health:

Vironix offers best-in-class, AI-interpreted preventive care technologies clinically tested to improve patient health. Vironix generates significant new revenue for physicians and caregivers operating in fee-for-service and value-based care settings. For more information on Vironix Health Inc.'s innovative virtual care management solutions, visit https://vironix.ai.

