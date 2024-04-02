Virsono Hearing Centers Emerges: Pioneering the Future of Hearing Innovation

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlens, a leading provider of Innovative Hearing Solutions and Telehealth-Enabled Audiology Services, announces the renaming of Earlens Hearing Centers under a new clinical identity of Virsono Hearing Centers, effective April 2024.

Rooted in a commitment to excellence and innovation, Earlens and its hearing centers are known for its advanced hearing technology and comprehensive patient care. The decision to rebrand the hearing centers to Virsono Hearing Centers reflects clarifying the company's commitment to broadening hearing care treatment and to meeting the evolving needs of patients and practitioners alike.

The name "Virsono" carries profound significance, representing a fusion of values and capabilities:

"Vir" embodies virtue and skill, symbolizing the excellence of our clinicians and our hybrid virtual model, which ensures patients have access to national top-tier audiology expertise from each of our centers.





"Sono" stems from the Latin word "sonus," signifying exceptional sound quality and capability.

Together, "Virsono" epitomizes excellence in sound, customer experience, and access to care, including our commitment to working with all makes and models of prescriptive hearing technology as part of our treatment solutions.

"Our investment in Virsono Hearing Centers underscores our commitment to partnering with ENT and Audiologists to deliver the most comprehensive care for the treatment of hearing loss," said Bill Facteau, President and CEO of Earlens. "Virsono Hearing Centers better reflects our mission to provide the best technology for patients and deliver the finest patient experience and service in the industry."

Virsono Hearing Centers will continue to provide the same exceptional level of care, led by a team of highly skilled clinicians and dedicated staff members. Patients can expect seamless continuity in service and unwavering commitment to their hearing health.

"I am very excited about the new expansion for Virsono Hearing Centers. Their growth across the United States will help otolaryngologists like me deliver the highest level of hearing treatment for our numerous hearing loss patients," added Dr. Jim Hartman, Sound Health Services.

For more information about Virsono Hearing Centers and its comprehensive hearing solutions, please visit www.virsonohearing.com.

