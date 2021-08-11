Virtana Announces Expanded Advanced Technology Partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS)

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana , the AIOps observability company for hybrid cloud, today announced its expanded offering of Virtana Platform on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. Offering end user customers a unified SaaS platform on Marketplace, the solution leverages a 'know before you go' approach with high-definition data collection on-premises, and delivers precision observability, reduces cloud costs, and de-risks public cloud migration to AWS.

Virtana Platform is designed to provide Global 2000 enterprises the precise data-driven ability to identify, de-risk, and prioritize workloads, accelerating the move of the right workloads at the right time in an optimized form to AWS. The migration-focused Software as a Service (SaaS) partner has the history of expertise in precisely understanding the existing customer application workloads that are candidates for migration.

With customers' increasing need to de-risk and have precision visibility when migrating workloads to AWS, exacerbated by the pandemic, Virtana has fast-tracked Virtana Platform inclusion in AWS Marketplace — moving beyond cloud cost visibility to deliver a unified observability platform for hybrid cloud.

Ryan Broadwell, Global Director of ISVs at AWS, commented, "We look forward to seeing Virtana's footprint expand in AWS Marketplace to support even more enterprise customers looking to optimize their move to the cloud and enable a strong digital transformation."

Virtana chose to build its platform natively on AWS to ensure the highest levels of alignment as both services advance to meet ever-evolving customer requirements. This relationship with AWS and the SaaS platform availability give customers a unique artificial intelligence (AI)-powered roadmap for optimizing digital transformation and cloud enablement, along with true visibility throughout the digital transformation journey.

Kash Shaikh, President and CEO of Virtana, commented, "Data is the currency in this digital era, and it is time for customers to take it to the bank. We are proud of our growing relationship with AWS, supporting and enabling customers to know before they go to the cloud. Virtana's SaaS platform (now available in AWS Marketplace) delivers a unique approach to observability that unifies AIOps, cloud cost optimization, and de-risks cloud migration using high-definition precision data insights."

Shaikh added, "The combination of AWS best practices and our deep observability and insights are leading to stronger migration methodologies, reductions in cloud expenses, and acceleration of a more powerful digital transformation for our Global 2000 customers."

As a member of AWS' Advanced Technology Partner Program, Virtana is working with System Integrators (SI) aligned with AWS, leveraging their expertise and methodologies around migration. SIs are able to build Digital Transformation offerings built on capabilities of both platforms, delivering high-value, cost effective modernization strategies to the broader market. In turn, customers can meet their migration goals and business objectives, and get their move to cloud right the first time.

Head of Cloud for an International Cruise Line said, "The power of Virtana and AWS are what made our business viable during the pandemic — through the elasticity of the technology and the ability it gave us to shift costs for real time savings."

Virtana Platform is now available in AWS Marketplace and will continue to work to continue to deliver the best customer transformational journey through working with the Migration Acceleration Team, the SaaS Factory Team, individual product teams for Migration Evaluator, and the Business Case Analysis Team.

To learn more about Virtana's solution availability through AWS, visit the Virtana AWS Marketplace profile.

About Virtana

Virtana delivers the industry's first unified observability platform for migrating, optimizing, and managing application workloads across public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Using artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) technologies, including machine learning and advanced data analytics, the cloud-agnostic Virtana Platform solves the most difficult challenges facing enterprises as they seek to leverage public clouds. The SaaS platform enables a "know before you go" approach by providing intelligent observability into which workloads to migrate. It also ensures that unexpected costs and performance degradation are avoided once workloads are operating in the cloud. With the Virtana Platform, enterprises can confidently speed cloud adoption and reduce cloud operating costs by simplifying management of their IT environments.

Follow Virtana for industry insights on Twitter | LinkedIn | Virtana : #KnowBeforeYouGo

SOURCE Virtana

Related Links

https://www.virtana.com/

