Virtana Appoints Industry Veteran Kate FitzGerald as Chief Revenue Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, a leader in AI-powered monitoring and observability for hybrid infrastructure environments, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kate FitzGerald as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). FitzGerald joins Virtana with over 18 years of senior leadership experience in the Enterprise software industry, bringing a proven track record of driving revenue growth and building world-class global businesses.

As CRO, FitzGerald will accelerate revenue growth and customer value in the hybrid infrastructure observability space. Post this Kate FitzGerald

FitzGerald has an extensive background, having held senior leadership positions at renowned companies such as Elastic, Oracle, and Salesforce. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated an exceptional ability to build and lead revenue generation teams, drive significant growth, and create a consistent winning culture. Her deep understanding of the B2B enterprise software landscape and experience building strong teams uniquely position her to drive Virtana's continued expansion and innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kate FitzGerald to the Virtana team," said Paul Appleby, CEO of Virtana. "Kate's extensive experience and proven success in driving revenue growth make her the ideal fit for our company at this critical juncture. Her understanding of the complexities of the enterprise technology market and her dedication to fostering a positive and high-performance culture will be instrumental as we continue to scale and innovate. We look forward to the significant impact she will undoubtedly make at Virtana."

"I am honored to join Virtana at this exciting time of growth," said Kate FitzGerald. "Virtana has a strong foundation, innovative technology, and a clear vision for the future. I am eager to leverage my experience to build upon Virtana's success and drive the company to new heights."

Kate FitzGerald's leadership comes at a pivotal time for Virtana as the company accelerates its revenue generation efforts and continues to innovate in the hybrid infrastructure monitoring and observability space. Her appointment underscores Virtana's commitment to strengthening its leadership team and driving exceptional value for its customers and stakeholders. FitzGerald will report directly to CEO Paul Appleby and lead Virtana's global sales, marketing, and customer success organizations.

About Virtana

Virtana maximizes ROI from on-premises and hybrid-cloud infrastructures by optimizing performance and accelerating problem resolution with AI-powered insights. Our solution offers IT teams unrivaled visibility and control over their data fabrics throughout their IT environments. Our solutions leverage our extensive expertise with data center architectures and protocols for F250 customers in mission-critical verticals. As the leading observability solution for hybrid infrastructures—including CPU, GPU, storage, and data fabrics—Virtana unlocks the full value of IT investments in an increasingly complex, data-driven world.

Learn more at www.virtana.com.

SOURCE Virtana