Virtana Names Marion Smith Chief Financial Officer

"Marion has the experience and qualities that Virtana needs in its top financial executive," said Ron Sege, Executive Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer of Virtana. "His financial, technical, and leadership skills have been honed and tested many times in a variety of situations. His extensive experience building and financing growth companies at key transition points will help Virtana as we meet our customers desire to implement hybrid- and multi-cloud solutions with maximum performance, optimal capacity, and minimal cost."

Smith joins Virtana from Hazelcast, provider of the leading in-memory computing platform, where he successfully raised over $50 million in equity and debt and managed the financial aspects of the company's growth. Prior to Hazelcast, Smith served as Vice President and General Manager of Pulse Secure's vADC Business Unit, overseeing all aspects of strategy, execution, and go-to-market with P&L responsibility for the company's global vADC business. Smith also was instrumental in the success of Brocade Communications, Renewvia Energy, Micron Misting, and e-lingo. As a founding team member of internet pioneer Inktomi, he led all aspects of the company's business operations and guided the company through one of the most successful IPOs of the late 90s. He continues to serve in advisory roles at several tech companies.

"Throughout my career, I have been passionate about high-growth, disruptive, tech-driven ventures," said Smith. "Virtana is radically changing how companies scope their cloud migrations and optimize their hybrid cloud implementations. I look forward to helping the company with its own transformation in support of its business, ecosystem, and market objectives."

About Virtana

Virtana is the leading hybrid cloud optimization platform for digital transformation. Its technology and services give innovative organizations the clarity they need to take control of their infrastructure, plan, transform and optimize their cloud operations, and deliver a superior brand experience. Virtana's software modernizes IT, supporting its agility while guaranteeing performance, minimizing risk, and reducing cost. It guides users on a journey to see their infrastructure from a single pane of glass, act on issues that arise, and transform processes for future automation. Follow Virtana for industry insight on Twitter | LinkedIn | Virtana: Take control.

